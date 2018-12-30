Brit trade minister warns ’50-50 chance’ Brexit won’t happen if PM May’s terrible deal is voted down in Parliament
Politicians don’t seem to heed the multiple warnings in multiple nations that the populist revolt against elites imposing their preferences is real, and fueled by genuine anger. The spectacle across the English Channel of (mostly provincial) French citizens rampaging through their capital city, burning expensive cars and smashing fancy shop windows doesn’t seem to have made a sufficient impression on the British cabinet. Consider this, via the BBC:
Senior Brexiteer minister Liam Fox says there is a 50-50 chance the UK will not leave the EU on 29 March if MPs reject Theresa May's Brexit deal next month.
The international trade secretary told the Sunday Times it would only be "100% certain" if MPs back the deal.
He said if the deal is rejected, that "would shatter the bond of trust between the electorate and Parliament".
MPs are due to vote on the withdrawal agreement in January, with the UK scheduled to leave the EU on 29 March.
The agreement negotiated by Mrs May with the EU - which sets the terms of the UK's exit and a declaration on future relations - will only come into force with a majority backing in Parliament.
The Commons vote was due to be held on 11 December but the PM postponed it once it became clear it would be defeated by a large margin.
I take that Mr. Fox is actually warning against the turmoil that might follow the demise of an initiative that the British public outside the London metropolitan area voted in. London, like Paris, seems to have a very different character from the rest of its country. Those capital cities (like our own Washington, DC) are full of prosperous elites who are mostly untroubled by the downsides of globalism, warmism, and the other utopian fixations of progressive elites. They look down on the uncultured, un-educated
peasants citizens that resist what they regard as the “arc of history” purportedly “bending toward” what they think of as enlightened policies.
Should parliament fail the ratify the deal May
conceded negotiated with the EU, and if the government says in essence, “Never mind,” I expect that Paris won’t be the only capital invaded by angry mobs.
2019 is not shaping up as a placid year. We are cursed to live in interesting times, as the ancient Chinese proverb has it.
Graphic credit: Rievente
Hat tip: John McMahon
