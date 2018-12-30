Brit trade minister warns ’50-50 chance’ Brexit won’t happen if PM May’s terrible deal is voted down in Parliament

Politicians don’t seem to heed the multiple warnings in multiple nations that the populist revolt against elites imposing their preferences is real, and fueled by genuine anger. The spectacle across the English Channel of (mostly provincial) French citizens rampaging through their capital city, burning expensive cars and smashing fancy shop windows doesn’t seem to have made a sufficient impression on the British cabinet. Consider this, via the BBC:

Senior Brexiteer minister Liam Fox says there is a 50-50 chance the UK will not leave the EU on 29 March if MPs reject Theresa May's Brexit deal next month.

The international trade secretary told the Sunday Times it would only be "100% certain" if MPs back the deal.

He said if the deal is rejected, that "would shatter the bond of trust between the electorate and Parliament".

MPs are due to vote on the withdrawal agreement in January, with the UK scheduled to leave the EU on 29 March.

The agreement negotiated by Mrs May with the EU - which sets the terms of the UK's exit and a declaration on future relations - will only come into force with a majority backing in Parliament.

The Commons vote was due to be held on 11 December but the PM postponed it once it became clear it would be defeated by a large margin.