Barf alert: CNN’s Brooke Baldwin embarrasses herself with Ruth Bader Ginsburg idolatry

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being beatified by the media establishment of the United States, and it is getting nauseating. With Justice Ginsburg ailing and liberals fearing that the Supreme Court may soon feature a robust conservative majority, the American Left is aghast at the prospect of a return to following the Constitution as written. Having achieved many of its social change goals through judicial fiat, the loss of a progressive majority able to impose its preferences on the public is downright frightening to leftists. One response is to enshrine Justice Ginsburg as some kind of holy person, someone whose decisions must be honored as sacred. The idea of the Senate confirming a justice who might disagree with Ginsburg must become anathema. Having failed to derail Justice Kavanaugh’s appointment with scurrilous accusations unsupported by any evidence, my guess is that in its place the strategy will switch to shaming any deviations from her legacy as somehow unworthy.

One facet of this campaign is the production of a movie about Justice Ginsburg’s early days in the 1950s as a lawyer fighting sex discrimination – in court and in her life. Although I have not seen the film, I do suspect that she is portrayed as heroic and as a victim who had much to overcome. The film was written by her nephew, in his first-ever screen-writing credit. The film, entitled On the Basis of Sex, debuted at the AFI Fest last month, and went into theatrical release on Christmas Day. Its viewer rating on IMDB is a very mediocre 5.3, which is unusual for a film that would automatically have many left-leaning viewers rating it highly. As part of its publicity tour, CNN’s Brooke Baldwin interviewed the film’s star, British actress Felicity Jones, who played young Ginsburg. She replaced Natalie Portman, according to IMBD, who left the project during the four years it was stuck in what is called “development hell” in Hollywood. The reason for going foreign in the casting does not appear to be an uncanny physical resemblance to the justice: The movie, starring a Brit as an American, was filmed in Montreal, apparently substituting for American locations. Baldwin embarrassed herself with perhaps the most fawning words of the year of adulation for a living political figure (yes, Justice Ginsburg is a political figure, as well as a judicial one). “She is a legend, here in America and beyond, and when you were cast in the film, I had read then you went out to dinner with Justice Ginsburg. What was that like, just sitting in the same space, you know, inhaling the same oxygen as someone so extraordinary, and also, “what observations did you take to use in the film?” Don’t believe me? Watch: Image vredit: CNN screen grab via Grabien