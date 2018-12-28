American Jewry at the crossroads

On December 27, 2018, the Valencia Isles Israel Club had Zionist pro-Israel activist Alan Bergstein as its guest speaker, discussing "Will Israel Survive?" at Sharei Shalom Synagogue in Boynton Beach, Florida. Not one Jewish person praised him or agreed with him after hearing his unique and courageous lecture that demonstrated the truth about modern anti-Semitism, predominantly coming from the left and Islamists. After the lecture, one person said, "He didn't have a nice personality." I wondered, even if it were true, what that had to do with the content of his lecture, stating that Israel has little support around the world, far less than it did years ago. Another person said to Alan, "Don't you have anything nice to say?" I wondered, Is a happy ending more important than the truth? Then an audience member declared, "Alan, you have to have faith!" I thought that during the Holocaust, Jews boarded the boxcars that would take them to the extermination camps after being told they would be resettled somewhere in the East and that the living conditions would be better than in the ghettos and that they would be able to work. Those Jews wanted and needed to believe these lies.

Today's Jews still want to have faith, even knowing how they were lied to when they were promised showers and handed a tiny bar of soap. Even the gas chambers themselves had fake shower heads designed to deceive Jewish victims to the very last second. That was then; this is now. Have faith? "Faith" in the people who want to destroy you, and kill you, as

part of some obscene religious obligation? Should we have faith in our brethren who will turn on Israel when the Israelis have to respond to large-scale rocket attacks from both Southern Lebanon and Gaza? American Jewry live in a plastic bubble of their own making: wishful thinking, accommodation, and acquiescence at all cost! "We must have peace!" is a strong sentiment I hear over and over. Yet there is no Palestinian equivalent to "J Street." No organization called "Imams for Human Rights." When an eyewitness described Auschwitz in 1943 to Supreme Court justice Felix Frankfurter, himself a Jew, the judge replied, "I know that you believe what you are telling me is the truth, but I cannot believe it." Here it is, three quarters of a century later, and the attitude of the vast majority of American Jews is exactly the same. Last week, I spoke with a college student from Syracuse University who witnessed an anti-Semitic image of a "Star of David" with a slash mark across it displayed in her college halls. She wrote about the incident in The Algemeiner and was surprised to receive student texts from a "trained pro-Israel activist supporter" explaining that bringing anti-Semitism to the public will only make things worse. Why is it that Jews' solution is to hide their oppression instead of strongly advocating for themselves? It is not just the Nazis coming for them anymore – their timidity has caused the world to come after them.