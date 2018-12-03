After stadium degenerates into squalor, Tijuana houses caravan army like real army

They had to shut it down. It was a pestilence, and the diseases and trash were piling up. Some 7,000 migrants are being moved by Tijuana authorities to a new shelter complex, which, based on maps, seems to be seven miles away. Reports say it's a 45-minute drive over mountains. It's quite a bit farther inland, with no beach to foul and no border nearby to storm and shut down. Yet it seems to be far more humane in conditions for the migrants, too. Migrant organizers aren't happy about it, saying it's too far away.

D.W. has an excellent report here:

That was a great report, was it not? No bias – just the facts, and many facts we did not know. Those guys did their job, and I'm going to click on that channel frequently now.

The report states that far away as the compound is, it seems to be a far more livable facility than what they had massed together in tents at the Tijuana sports stadium. Men and women will be housed separately, and families traveling as groups will get their own complexes, too. The facility will feature walls and, presumably, flush toilets.

What we saw at the first location was garbage, chaos, crime, and squalor. Message: Now there will be order.

From that order, there will probably be a few lost freedoms, a bit of regimentation in exchange for meals and services. As the TJ cops have already shown, miscreants will be jailed promptly.

What does that sound like? Well, a barracks. That brings us back to the original characterized claim about the caravan – and a term that leftists screamed to the press to stop using – that the caravan is an army.

Armies need army conditions – regimentation, if you will – if they aren't going to disintegrate into a smelly, garbage-filled, disease-plagued free-for-all, as just happened in Tijuana. They were an army all along, and an army needs order. Why they didn't have order says a lot about the organizers and their real aims.

The DW report says the caravan organizers are upset about the new facilities because they are far away – and for them, that means a lack of access to TV cameras. Seriously, they said that, while the people they enticed to make their caravan journey were sitting there suffering. They'd rather those people sit there in squalor and disease than lose access to the television cameras. That tells you a lot about their real priorities. The migrants seem happy enough about being moved to a new home, which, apparently, they are going to be able to stay in for as long as a year, but the organizers see it differently. Not any port in a storm for them, and no self-criticism for foisting this humanitarian disaster on Tijuana and forcing that city to pay for it – just upset about no TV cameras.

Does this tell you everything you need to know about them, or what?

