After Paris riots and green tax retreat, warmists at yet another UN Meeting escalate rhetoric, warn of the end of 'civilization'

As it happens, "world leaders" have been meeting in Katowice, Poland (a coal-mining center) under the auspices of the U.N. and are telling the hard pressed French rioters the 21st-century equivalent of "Let them eat cake." News.com.au reports:

The riots engulfing France over the imposition of punitive green taxes on gasoline and diesel and forcing people out of cars haven't caused warmist doomsayers to hold their tongues, even temporarily. The big flinch of Emmanuel Macron postponing those punitive taxes has not caused any reflection. Au contraire!



British broadcaster and environmentalist David Attenborough has urged world leaders, meeting in Poland to agree ways to limit global warming, to get on and tackle "our greatest threat in thousands of years".

Known for countless nature films, Attenborough has gained prominence recently with his Blue Planet II series, which highlighted the devastating effect of pollution on the oceans.

"Leaders of the world, you must lead," said the naturalist, given a "People's seat" at the two-week UN climate conference in the Polish coal city of Katowice alongside two dozen heads of state and government.

"The continuation of our civilisations and the natural world upon which we depend, is in your hands," he said.

"Climate change is running faster than we are and we must catch up sooner rather than later before it is too late."

And never mind the decline in global temperatures the last two years. There are models that can rationalize that away.

Trust the experts!

Meanwhile, watch what the warmists do, not what they say.

Here is what Bernie Sanders says about global warming:

Climate change is the single greatest threat facing our planet. On Nov 6th, we must show up at the polls from coast to coast and stand with candidates who are willing and ready to accelerate our transition to clean energy, and finally put people before the profits of polluters. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 18, 2018

And here is what Bernie Sanders does (via the Daily Caller):

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders's re-election campaign spent just under $300,000 on private jet use in October, Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show. The Sanders campaign, which is funded primarily by small-dollar donors, paid Apollo Jets $297,685.50 on Oct. 10, FEC records reveal. The payment was marked for "transportation." "This expense was for transportation for the senator's 9-day, 9-state tour to support Democratic candidates up and down the ballot ahead of Election Day," campaign spokeswoman Arianna Jones told local website VtDigger.com, which first reported on the jet expenses. "This cost covered the entirety of the tour from Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Carolina, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, California, and back to Vermont," Jones said.

Glenn Reynolds, law professor and proprietor of Instapundit, has it exactly right when he says: "I'll believe global warming is a crisis when the people telling me it is a crisis start acting like it is a crisis!"

What we have here is a failure to communicate:

