A quarter of a million foreign thugs deported – thanks, Trump!

Amid all the back and forth about who the biggest deporter is among presidents, and whether deportations are up or down under President Trump, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has released some impressive numbers: 256,000 deportations of immigration lawbreakers, mostly for committing additional crimes beyond the initial border break, in 2018.

Sweeping raids across the United States has seen violent gang members apprehended by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, with more 256,000 illegal aliens deported in 2018 alone, according to reports. Pedophiles, child abusers, and violent gang members are among those deported by ICE this year, including 95,360 illegal aliens living in the U.S and 160,725 caught by Border Patrol crossing into the country. The most notable deportations are the 95,000 illegal aliens living throughout the interior of the country.

That's more than 701 per day, in a 365-day year. Picture what 701 looks like in a crowd, and the scope of the deportations looks clear.

This, to be pessimistic, tells us a lot about how many immigration lawbreakers are out there, including ones who commit crimes here and haven't been caught.

But it represents a 5% rise in deportations of illegal aliens, an 11% rise in deportations of illegal aliens who have been convicted of crimes and a whopping 85% rise in deportations of known gang members, with all figures in comparison to 2016, President Obama's last year in office.

That suggests progress. The gang deportations suggests that President Trump and his homeland security secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen, are pretty serious about getting rid of these plagues on society.

Here's something else that's worth noting: Breitbart News has just come out with news of a new study showing that mass deportation is deterring MS-13 gang expansion in the U.S. That means less imported crime and more livability for America's law-abiding citizens.

Obviously, someone is putting U.S. citizens' interests over the interests of non-law-abiding foreigners, particularly committed criminals. No, it's not everything, but it's an encouraging change.

Making America Great Again? Just say "thanks, Trump!"

