Did Trump really lose?

Someone apparently caught Mrs. Pelosi dancing at a bar. She thinks that she won over the wall. Let the lady dance, because no one on her side is really going be in a mood for dancing when they look back at all of this in a few months. Let me add that reports of President Trump's defeat over wall funding are very premature indeed.

First of all, will President Trump fund the wall? Yes, he will. Who really cares where the money comes from? In other words, will anyone voting for reelection for 2020 care about the source for funding of the wall? It will be more a case of "promise made promise kept"! Let's look at the Democrats. They've just traded away their best "leverage" to get anything done. Pelosi and Schumer could have asked for so much in exchange for wall funding, from a new DACA to even the legalization of people already here. They had the "leverage" but decided to play resistance again. I guess that someone forgot to tell them that they run the House now. Looking ahead, the Democrats will now have to negotiate DACA or anything else on an up and down basis. They have no leverage. Wonder how happy all of those voters are going to be when they have nothing to show for their House majority? PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.