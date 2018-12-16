16 Democrat presidential contenders have endorsed CAIR
The Democratic Party of 2018 is aligning itself with the Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), "an organization identified by the Justice Department as an 'entity' of the Muslim Brotherhood linked to pro-Hamas operations in the U.S." Ryan Mauro of The Clarion Project has totaled up the list of Democrats likely running for their party's presidential nomination who have endorsed this organization, an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation terror finance trial.
This is not your father's Democratic Party.
It is a daunting line-up, including many of those regarded as frontrunners.
- Senator Kamala Harris
- Senator Cory Booker
- Senator Kirsten Gillibrand
- Senator Amy Klobuchar
- Senator Sherrod Brown
- Former A.G. Eric Holder
- Billionaire Tom Steyer
- California's Rep. Eric Swalwell
- Maryland's Rep. John Delaney
- Ohio's Rep. Tim Ryan
- Former governor Bob Casey
- Former governor Martin O’Malley
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend
- Senator Michael Bennet
- Senator Chris Murphy
- Massachusetts's Rep. Seth Moulton
American Jews continue to support Democrats by a huge margin. They are fools.
Hat tip: Lauri Regan
