16 Democrat presidential contenders have endorsed CAIR

The Democratic Party of 2018 is aligning itself with the Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), "an organization identified by the Justice Department as an 'entity' of the Muslim Brotherhood linked to pro-Hamas operations in the U.S." Ryan Mauro of The Clarion Project has totaled up the list of Democrats likely running for their party's presidential nomination who have endorsed this organization, an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation terror finance trial. This is not your father's Democratic Party.

It is a daunting line-up, including many of those regarded as frontrunners. Senator Kamala Harris

Senator Cory Booker

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

Senator Amy Klobuchar

Senator Sherrod Brown

Former A.G. Eric Holder

Billionaire Tom Steyer

California's Rep. Eric Swalwell

Maryland's Rep. John Delaney

Ohio's Rep. Tim Ryan

Former governor Bob Casey

Former governor Martin O’Malley

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend

Senator Michael Bennet

Senator Chris Murphy

Massachusetts's Rep. Seth Moulton American Jews continue to support Democrats by a huge margin. They are fools. Hat tip: Lauri Regan