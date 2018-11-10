Your must-watch video of the day

I must confess that I have never observed the pro-life people who station themselves outside of abortion clinics in an attempt to persuade pregnant women to rethink their impulse to abort. In fact, since I dislike being accosted by strangers, I have had a bit of mental reservation about the practice, even though it puts me in the company of most abortion enthusiasts. They regard such people at pariahs, and succeeded in getting the Supreme Court to agree more than two decades ago to a buffer zone around clinics. The video embedded below, in a tweet from Live Action, the pro-life group founded by Lila Rose when she was 15 years old, ought to be seen by everyone who has ever wondered about how the process works, and how little information some prospective candidates for abortion have. The mother’s reaction when she learns that her baby has a heartbeat is stunning. That she was inclined to have an abortion without realizing her baby was alive within her is heartbreaking. But that she came to understand this and is reconsidering, is heartwarming.

More information – about the nature of a fetus, and about the alternatives available to women considering abortion – is obviously better than less information. The customary political dodge of abortion supporters, first popularized by Bill Clinton, is that they want abortion to be “safe, legal, and rare.” People who mouth this slogan must support efforts like that depicted in the video. The only people who women to have an abortion without this sort of informational intervention must think that abortion itself – the killing of a human life -- is a positive good. MUST WATCH:



A new video shows a woman leaving Planned Parenthood after learning the humanity of her baby! ๐



— Live Action (@LiveAction) November 8, 2018