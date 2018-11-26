You can expect media silence about Obama admin exoneration of use of lethal force against rock throwers at the border
The use of non-lethal tear gas against caravan members storming our border and throwing rocks at our guardians already has evoked a response from a sitting senator so shamefully hysterical that the tweet was deleted. Getting excited over the use of this unpleasant but relatively benign tool of crowd control requires both ignorance and chutzpah, but these qualities are in abundant supply on the left.
Ignorance is essential to the hysteria we will be treated to all day because, as my friend Mark J. Fitzgibbons reminds us in tweet:
Exoneration by Obama DOJ of lethal force by border patrol against rock-thrower probably won’t be covered by media over next few days, but here it is:— MarkFitzgibbons (@MarkFitzgibbons) November 26, 2018
Federal Officials Close Investigation into the Death of Sergio Hernandez-Guereca https://t.co/4KVj9YeG2a
Laughter is the appropriate response to any Democrat who paints the Trump administration as brutal or heartless by defending our border with nonlethal force.
