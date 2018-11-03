With domestic upheaval, U.S. sanctions for Iran's mullahs are going to bite

According to news accounts, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on a Friday conference call that:

The U.S. will add 700 individuals and companies to a list of blocked entities, 400 of which were not originally sanctioned before the Iran nuclear deal.

The main targets include individuals, aircraft, vessels, and organizations tied to the energy sector.

And with Iranian leaders continuing their malign behavior, huge Iranian treasure is being directed away from the Iranian people and towards fueling Iran’s regional ambitions, as well as its human rights abuses, and destabilizing activity in Syria.

This week, Danish authorities accused Iran of trying to assassinate an opponent to the regime living in Denmark.

But inside Iran, there's a different picture.

Reports from inside Iran show that Iran’s economy is unraveling at great speed ahead of the expected U.S. sanctions in November.

According to state-run media , companies are going bankrupt one after another while their workers are not being paid or are being laid off as a result of fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. More than 500 factories face crises.

In the meantime, the growing general strike continues inside the country.

On the morning of Thursday, Nov. 1, the fourth round of the strike of heavy truck drivers started, and it covered vast sections of the country.