With domestic upheaval, U.S. sanctions for Iran's mullahs are going to bite
There are only two days left before the U.S. deadline for sanctions on Iran's ruling mullahs.
The new U.S. sanctions on Iran’s oil industry, if they are imposed as expected, will be painful for Iran's tyrannical rulers, with the Trump administration saying are the toughest penalties ever to be placed on the country.
According to news accounts, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on a Friday conference call that:
The U.S. will add 700 individuals and companies to a list of blocked entities, 400 of which were not originally sanctioned before the Iran nuclear deal.
The main targets include individuals, aircraft, vessels, and organizations tied to the energy sector.
And with Iranian leaders continuing their malign behavior, huge Iranian treasure is being directed away from the Iranian people and towards fueling Iran’s regional ambitions, as well as its human rights abuses, and destabilizing activity in Syria.
This week, Danish authorities accused Iran of trying to assassinate an opponent to the regime living in Denmark.
But inside Iran, there's a different picture.
Reports from inside Iran show that Iran’s economy is unraveling at great speed ahead of the expected U.S. sanctions in November.
According to state-run media, companies are going bankrupt one after another while their workers are not being paid or are being laid off as a result of fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. More than 500 factories face crises.
In the meantime, the growing general strike continues inside the country.
On the morning of Thursday, Nov. 1, the fourth round of the strike of heavy truck drivers started, and it covered vast sections of the country.
The truckers are continuing their protests at a time when Iranian regime authorities are resorting to various measures of pressure and threats aiming to prevent all such protests, especially in such an organized manner.
Their third round of strike lasted 21 days. Strikers, in addition to previous demands, demand the release of drivers who were arrested in the third round of the strike.
A number of drivers have been summoned to their local judiciary offices, reports indicate.
See this video:
The Iranian resistance calls on all of Iran’s youth to support the truckers in their protests and a nationwide strike. International labor unions should condemn the Iranian regime’s repressive measures and voice their support for the drivers’ protests.
Hassan Mahmoudi is a human rights advocate, specializing in political and economic issues relating to Iran and the Middle East. @hassan_mahmou1
