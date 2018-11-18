With 2000 missing ballots, Brenda Snipes is either incompetent or crooked, so she blames racism

The continuing vote counting clown show in Broward County, as 2000 ballots now are declared missing, is an outright embarrassment to the vote fraud deniers in the media and politics. Elections supervisor Brenda Snipes has crewed up so many things so often that the charitable interpretation is that she is utterly incompetent. The less forgiving explanation would be that she is crooked. Either way, the gates are open to those who would want to fix elections when ballot security, keeping provisional ballots separate, and other fundamental issues of security are absent. Naturally, she is playing victim. The Guardian reports:

A top elections official in Florida who endured national humiliation after missing a midterms recount deadline by two minutes has told the Guardian that racism is “probably” a factor in the backlash against her. The banner under which Snipes told the media about the missing ballots tells a story of its own: Screen grab via Twitter If that isn’t self-promotion, what is it? Her name is in type multiple times the size of that indicating her office. You can watch her speak here: As of 1:30pm we still haven’t seen or heard from Dr. Snipes. The Canvassing Board gave her until 1pm to present her findings regarding 2040 missing ballots. At noon, the #Broward SOE asserted the missing ballots are in the building. But again, she has yet to reappear. #FLRecount pic.twitter.com/tVXQIwFEsP — Sarah Chakales (@sechakales) November 17, 2018 The idea that no African-American can be criticized for any reason other than racism is so pernicious because it denies moral agency to an entire ethnic group. I have to believe that mlst Americans are sick of this.