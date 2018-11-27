Winning: Caravan migrants packing up and going home

Migrants are taking a look at the lay of the land and deciding to pack up and go home.

You often see it at the bottom of news stories or in less prominently placed news stories, from the more serious local news outlets near the scene of the Tijuana caravan encampment:

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune:

Outside the Benito Juárez migrant shelter in Tijuana, dozens stood in line Monday for a chance to return to their home country, a day after chaotic clashes at the border dimmed their hopes of entering the United States.Members of the Central American migrant caravan slumped in a line late afternoon to ask for return passage, after traveling for more than a month and trekking thousands of miles by foot, by bus and crammed into the beds of trucks for days. Some were tired and reluctantly surrendered their dream of going to the United States, rather than face months more in the overcrowded and unsustainable conditions in Tijuana shelters. Others said they had economic duties to fulfill in Central America. And a small handful said they did not want to face any legal consequences for the violent confrontations with border agents and Mexican federal police on Sunday.

The Associated Press reported similarly:

There was a steady line outside a shelter at a tent housing the International Organization for Migration, where officials were offering assistance for those who wanted to return to their home countries.

As did CBS8 of San Diego:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Giving up and going home. More than a thousand Central American migrants are doing just that. Frustrated and saying there is no chance of a better life in the United States, they boarded vans that will take them back where they came from. There seems to be a feeling of desperation even hopelessness in Tijuana among many migrants who made the long journey from Central America to seek asylum in the US. But as the president has repeatedly said, they have to do it the legal way. That is proving to be harder than many migrants thought. Vans were seen leaving from Tijuana to El Salvador yesterday. So about 100 people are already being deported.

Obviously, the great grand bid to storm the gringo border and jump in and avail oneself of all the welfare benefits the U.S. has to offer, leftwing lawyers in tow, has failed, and migrants, as it turns out, with no fear of returning to their home countries after all, (contrary to their organizers' asylum arguments), are going home. Some of them even have the bus fare. Turns out the free stuff wasn't free. Their quest to enter the U.S. on Tijuana's hospitality is not popular. And the leftist organizers, promising these migrants instant entry as well as a Chavista-sized banquet of free stuff, courtesy of the gringos, stand exposed as frauds.

So now the migrant caravan is breaking up, and those who seek to enter the U.S. are going to be forced to do it legally. And President Trump, as well as Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, have said they are welcome to do that, so it's not as if a door is shut.

But what we have here - and the media is never going to admit it - is something called winning, a victory for rule of law. Anyone who wants to enter the U.S. -- worldwide -- has gotten the message from this caravan charge and its big media buildup -- that the U.S. is holding firm in defending the integrity of its borders. Any entry to the U.S. must be legal entry. The scruffy barbed border fencing, the double walls, the troops at hand, cobbled together as they were, along with the resolution and will of our leaders, really did do the job. Anyone wanting to bust a border is better off heading to western Europe. Trump -- and the voters who sent him to Washington to get this job done - stands victorious. Surprise, surprise, Congress has now gotten serious about border wall funding.