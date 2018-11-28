Winning: Caravan gives momentum to Trump's last shot to fund border wall

But there's something additional coming up: sudden momentum in Congress for the funding of a border wall, something the House has been dithering about for two years and quite possibly got itself thrown out for.

With Sunday's defeat of the Charge of the Migrant Brigade on the Tijuana border Sunday, it's pretty obvious that President Trump has won the round, at least, and now stands tall. The migrants are packing up and going home, and the lefties are appealing to the United Nations to do their activism for them.

According to Breitbart News, citing Fox News:

On Monday's broadcast of the Fox News Channel's "Outnumbered," House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) stated that there are "big negotiations" on increased funding for a border wall. Scalise said, "[T]here are negotiations going on right now over the end of the year funding, and in just a few weeks, this all comes to a head. So, the Homeland Security Department's budget expires at the end of November. One of the big negotiations we're in the middle of right now is over whether or not we can get more money to build the wall. I support that. We ought to do it."

He didn't say that after the election. He's said it after Tijuana.

Call it hot pursuit. Call it choosing the strong horse. Call it the afterglow of victory after a long test passed. Here is what is going on in Congress at the zero-hour before transition to Democratic rule now.

Trump is stating the obvious that the big lesson of the migrant caravan was its implicit advertisement for the funding of a border wall. According to the Washington Post:

"We desperately need a wall," Trump said. "I think that's been shown better than ever in the last short period of two weeks – that we need a wall. I see the Democrats are going to want to do something, because they understand, too. Those pictures are very bad for the Democrats."

There are just a few weeks left of the current Republican-led Congress left, and the migrant caravan has clearly shown that a border wall is warranted. The alternative is concertina wire, tied up troops, tear gas, and constant states of alert if the integrity of the U.S. border is to have any meaning. Trump is standing adamant about getting his wall in place by hook or by crook, but for the first time in a long time, we are seeing a cooperative Congress that may just find it in itself to come up with the funds.

I can't say how this thing will go, but I do see that the caravan managed to get Congress up off its duff as the prospect of more caravans comes.

Yes, the lefties say the border wall is useless, given that large numbers of illegal aliens in the U.S. are people who overstay their visas. This analysis is correct about the visa overstayers in terms of absolute numbers insofar as it goes. But it's misleading, given that the tourist who overstays for one day is counted in the same bunch as the illegal who stays for 25 years. More important still, the most costly illegal aliens are those who are indigent and cross illegally. That fosters a human-trafficking trade which empowers Mexico's cartels with cash, and the migrants it brings are more likely to be coming in search of welfare benefit packages, whether with or without work. Have a low income here, and see how you qualify for an amazing array of government services, courtesy of the U.S. taxpayer. These migrants may be fewer than the visa overstayers, but they are by far more expensive to host.

That, along with the migrant caravan, serves as a reminder that Trump's victory at the border was a fragile one, and additional migrant caravans are on the way to refine their tactics, sharpen up their left-wing lawyers, and render the border meaningless.

If the wall funding goes through, this will be victory. It will be a particularly righteous sort of victory, given that it would be the result of President Trump's resolve to defend the border. Congress seems to be getting the clue. Now it has the chance to make that Trump victory permanent.

Image credit: CBP photography via Flickr, U.S. government, public domain.