Whitaker gets Rod Rosenstein’s endorsement as Acting Attorney General

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Friday hailed acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker as a "superb" choice to fill the role even as Whitaker's past statements have prompted questions about his impartiality toward special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

The hysterical reaction of the progressives to the selection of Matthew Whitaker as acting Attorney General is receiving the rebuke it deserves from the grown-ups. They do not want him supervising the Mueller probe. But no less a figure than Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein – the man the progs presume should be acting AG supervising Mueller – gave a full-throated endorsement of Whitaker, who has been chief-of-staff to former AG Sessions and therefore intimately involved in the AG office’s operations. CNN (!) reports:

Alan Dershowitz points out one background factor that may well have been in the back of Rosenstein’s mind: there are far more reasons to demand Rosenstein’s recusal from handling the Mueller probe than for Whitaker, who only discussed theoretical possibilities in a TV interview, whereas Rosenstein is directly involved in the probe as a witness: a clear conflict of interest.

