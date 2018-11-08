Watch the House Democrats implode and Trump win in 2020

It was a good night for Trump and GOP. He himself was the protective wall against a blue wave. By comparison, in 2010, Obama's first term, the GOP in the House picked up 63 members, the biggest seat change since 1948, while the GOP gained six seats in the Senate. Obama got smoked. In 2018, the GOP picked up seats in the Senate, and the Democrats came nowhere near the GOP's victory in 2010. Even more revealing is that 39 Republicans in the House and Senate did not seek re-election in 2018, which meant the Democrat challenger did not have to dislodge an incumbent (18 Democrats did not seek re-election, either).

When Trump won in 2016, NeverTrumps sneered that they would get out bowls of popcorn and be entertained while they watched Trump take down the country or party or do some other horrible thing. They did not say they would do this in the face of Democrats' collective lunacy. The real problem with the country was back then and is today the DNC, not the GOP or Trump. (I can't talk too judgmentally, for I was once skeptical and condescending about the president.) The House Democrats will issue subpoena after subpoena and demand to see Trump's tax returns and business dealings and other things. Rep. Eric Salwell provided the following on the Today Show: Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, an incumbent from California who won another term in Tuesday's election, says Democrats will "conduct investigations Republicans wouldn't conduct," now that Democrats gained control of the U.S. House of Representatives. "The American people will see his tax returns," he said of President Trump, "because they should know if he's corrupt." Sen. McConnell had it right when he said on the morning after the election that the Democrats will have to decide how much presidential harassment is a good strategy. The new members in the House will push the other seasoned radicals to harass Trump. His effective political strategy will be (rightly) to blame the Democrats for being the obstructionists. America will get fed up with them, and Trump will win re-election and take back the House with him – not only because of their anger at the DNC, but because the economy will still surge forward, and his foreign policy will still succeed. So get out the popcorn, everybody – including the NeverTrumps – and watch the Democrats, who, like children unable to control themselves in a candy shop, implode to the benefit of Trump and the party he leads, in 2020. James Arlandson's website is Live as Free People, where he has posted Will PA Quakers Ransom Captive NY Mariners from Algerian Muslims?