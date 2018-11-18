Was a sexy Italian actor living with the man who would be Washington's new cardinal?

Was the man who who's widely believed to be Washington's new cardinal, Joseph Tobin of the Newark diocese, bunking with a houseboy?

I wanted to ask Tobin about a story I broke in October: that an Italian actor, Francesco Castiglione, was living in his rectory, which had caused murmuring among concerned Catholics in his archdiocese of Newark, New Jersey. Some of those concerned Catholics had called me, suspecting that Castiglione was the real recipient of Tobin’s infamous accidental tweet from last February in which he declared to someone unknown, “Nighty-Night Baby, I love you.” An embarrassed Tobin had explained away the Twitter misfire as a late-night message to one of his sisters. My slippery walk to the Marriott proved productive. I lurked about the Marriott lobby for a few minutes, then looked up and saw Tobin emerge from the elevator and saunter over to the check-out desk. Here was my chance. I waited for him to complete his business, then introduced myself and asked him about Francesco Castiglione. Was Castiglione living at the rectory until I reported it? Tobin responded that, yes, Castiglione was living at his rectory “temporarily.” I asked him why. He said that Castiglione was taking “language classes” at Seton Hall. Asked why he would provide temporary housing to a random Seton Hall student, Tobin couldn’t offer an explanation.

Via another Neumayr tweet, here's an Instagram screengrab of the sexy Italian actor:

Here's the guy's IMDB page which by its photos is even more suggestive. Update: Or well, it was. The photos seem to have been taken down a few minutes ago. Here is a Google screengrab mostly of what had been there:

Which makes one wonder about the propriety of the whole picture - a big distinguished archbishop and cardinal, living it up with a young sexy Italian actor in the same house. Never mind the gay aspect, isn't Tobin supposed to be celebate? That love-tweet to the man is rather hard to believe was a misfire to his sister, given the living situation.

And this matters because Tobin is widely believed to be the next guy to take the cardinal's job in Washington, which has already been in a world of sexual scandal. It's the place that housed Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who's been credibly accused of molesting the seminarians and later, children, and who was summarily removed to keep the long arm of the law away. Then it housed Cardinal Donald Wuerl, who was accused of covering up for McCarrick and who was forced to resign for it. Now Tobin in next? Here is what Neumayr tweeted earlier:

I hope you are sitting down. According to a source close to the DC chancery, "there is a 75-80 percent chance Tobin" will succeed Wuerl in 3 weeks. The chancery is "preparing" for Tobin, he says. I asked this source: Could raising hell stop it? He thought it worth a shot. — George Neumayr (@george_neumayr) October 25, 2018

Seems there really is a lavender mafia, one covering up for another, and in succession, with business as usual going on as it always has. There seems to be a lot going on that has yet to be reported still - in the comments sections of Neumayr's tweets, parishioners report that Tobin's first acts as cardinal in New Jersey were to put on gay-friendly cathedral events, which might reveal more about what he's about.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Cardinal Tobin to TAS: Yes, the Italian actor Francesco Castiglione Lived at My Rectory <a href="https://t.co/HnCzm07FnD">https://t.co/HnCzm07FnD</a> <a href="https://t.co/opfh7Vt3iM">pic.twitter.com/opfh7Vt3iM</a></p>— 1Timothy3:15 (@DouayRheims) <a href="https://twitter.com/DouayRheims/status/1063175211409915904?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 15, 2018</a></blockquote>

Any question as to why there seems to be coverup racket plaguing the Catholic Church? Tobin denies he's going to be the next Washington cardinal, but nobody really knows. Now there is this.