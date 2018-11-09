Vox co-founder Matthew Yglesias blames Tucker Carlson for the mob that attacked his home

The lust for power that animates many on the Left is finding expression now in the United States in the use of violent intimidation tactics to silence opposition. To their eternal shame, people in positions of prominence, responsibility, and power [Maine Waters is the most out and proud], are egging on violence-prone followers, and far too few grown-ups are censing this slide toward the rule of violence replacing our representative republic.

We are on a knife’s edge, facing the very real possibility that organized violence could end the free speech rights that are essential to a representative republic. When Weimar Germany was unwilling to clamp down on the use of violent intimidation, the result was a Nazi regime.

While a number progressives have spoken out against the mob that terrorized Tucker Carlson’s wife when she was alone in the Northwest DC house, other people who should know better are throwing their support behind the mob.

Matthew Yglesias, the co-founder of Vox issued a series of tweets yesterday blaming Tucker Carlson for the mob that attacked his house.

screen grab from podcast via Wikipedia

They were captured by Breitbart, and appear below:

I think the idea behind terrorizing his family, like it or not as a strategy, is to make them feel some of the fear that the victims of MAGA-inspired violence feel thanks to the non-stop racial incitement coming from Tucker, Trump, etc. https://t.co/hmBTBtcTBM — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 8, 2018

This equates people expressing their opinions to those violating our laws.

I agree that this is probably not tactically sound but if your instinct is to empathize with the fear of the Carlson family rather than with the fear of his victims then you should take a moment to reflect on why that is. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 8, 2018

“Tactically sound” means that there is nothing morally wrong, just a mater of what works.

I met a woman who didn’t leave the house for months because she was afraid of being picked up by ICE and never seeing her US citizen kids and husband again. What sense was there in terrorizing her family? — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 8, 2018

Apprehending and prosecuting people who violate the law is “terrorizing” them?

I honestly cannot empathize with Tucker Carlson’s wife at all — I agree that protesting at her house was tactically unwise and shouldn’t be done — but I am utterly unable to identify with her plight on any level. https://t.co/1YRAY8DuWC — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 8, 2018 Once again, “tactical” considerations only, not moral ones. Apparently being married to someone whose opinions are different from his own qualifies one for being terrorized with no empathy from Yglesias.

Yglesias subsequently deleted his entire Twitter feed, though the account has not been closed.

Vox is a media heavyweight, despite the irresponsibility of Yglesias. It is backed to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars by NBC Universal, part of the Comcast empire, a highly capitalized (and highly regulated) business empire that includes other rabidly leftist properties, including MSNBC, NB News, and Buzzfeed.

Is Comcast throwing in with the mob? It has a lot to lose.