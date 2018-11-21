US Attorney investigating Clinton Foundation to testify before House Committee

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) said Tuesday that House Republicans plan to hear testimony on Dec. 5 from the prosecutor appointed by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to probe alleged wrongdoing by the Clinton Foundation.

Mark Meadows, the lame duck chairman of the House Oversight subcommittee, is losing his ability to subpoena soon, the majority, but not before he attempts to inform the public about the state of the investigation into the Clinton Foundation. The Hill reports:

Meadows, who is chairman of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Government Operations, told Hill.TV’s “Rising” that it’s time to “circle back” to U.S. Attorney General [sic] John Huber’s investigation with the Justice Department into whether the Clinton Foundation engaged any improper activities. “Mr. [John] Huber with the Department of Justice and the FBI has been having an investigation – at least part of his task was to look at the Clinton Foundation and what may or may not have happened as it relates to improper activity with that charitable foundation, so we’ve set a hearing date for December the 5th,” he told Hill.TV during an interview on Wednesday.

Readers may recall that Huber, a sitting United States Attorney [not attorney general as The Hill stated] was appointed by AG Jeff Sessions last year to investigate the Clinton Foundation. His investigation has been kept secret, as is the custom for federal investigations. It is unknown if a grand jury has been empaneled to hear evidence in preparation for indictments.

It is not clear to me if Huber feels ready to go public, or if he will have to resort to testifying that in accord with DOJ policy, he cannot comment on an ongoing investigation. If the latter possibility is the case, it will be a frustrating day, and a warning to the public. It does look like Meadows is attempting to pressure Huber:

Meadows said the committee thinks it’s time Huber gives an update to Congress about his findings, and expects him to be one of the witnesses at the hearing. Meadows also added that his committee is also trying to secure testimonies from whistleblowers who could have more information about potential improprieties surrounding the Clinton Foundation. “We’re just now starting to work with a couple of whistleblowers that would indicate that there is a great probability, a significant improper activity that’s happening in and around the Clinton Foundation,” he said. The Foundation meanwhile has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

We may get a sense of where this is going when Charles Ortel – who has pored over all the public filings of the Clinton Foundation and identified numerous criminal violations – is doing a special edition of his YouTube show, Sunday with Charles, at 5 PM Eastern Standard Time today. Charles is more deeply immersed in Clinton Foundation data than anyone outside of federal law enforcement.