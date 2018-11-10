Two fists: Trump and Rubio fight Florida election fraud united

President Trump and Sen. Marco Rubio haven't always been the best of political allies or even friends among Republicans, but for Florida's beleaguered voters, they're coming together to fight for the integrity of their ballots and it couldn't be a bigger relief. Rubio, for his part, was right on it, fast, real fast, using his Twitter to sounding the alarm about fraud when the first whiff of it from the Broward and Palm Beach county precincts started wafting through the wake of the election result. This wasn't the tweeting of a mere activist making claims, but a Senator putting it on the line and openly calling fraud. That drew attention, it certainly drew mine. Go to Rubio's site to read ALL the tweets because they are a masterpiece of legal reasoning, sharp observation, and careful retorts to lefty strawmen.

Here are only a curated few. Look at that early timing and sharp reading of the Florida political scene, of which Rubio, a former Florida state assembly leaders, is a master at recognizing: <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Long but IMPORTANT THREAT ON ELECTIONS IN <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FLORIDA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FLORIDA</a>.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BayCounty?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BayCounty</a> was hit by a Cat 4 Hurricane just 4 weeks ago,yet managed to count votes & submit timely results.<br><br>Yet over 41 hours after polls closed <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Broward?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Broward</a> elections office is still counting votes? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sayfie?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sayfie</a> <br><br>1/6</p>— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) <a href="https://twitter.com/marcorubio/status/1060596874577657856?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 8, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Broward?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Broward</a> supervisor:<br>- says she doesn’t know how many ballots are left to be counted; &<br>- Isn’t reporting hourly or regularly,but rather releasing thousands of additional votes,often in the overnight hours,that are chipping away at GOP leads <br><br>2/6 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sayfie?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sayfie</a></p>— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) <a href="https://twitter.com/marcorubio/status/1060596877828255744?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 8, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Now democrat lawyers are descending on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Florida?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Florida</a>. They have been very clear they aren’t here to make sure every vote is counted. <br><br>- They are here to change the results of election; & <br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Broward?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Broward</a> is where they plan to do it.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sayfie?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sayfie</a> <br><br>4/6</p>— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) <a href="https://twitter.com/marcorubio/status/1060596882970415106?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 8, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The incompetence of & the violation of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Florida?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Florida</a> reporting requirements by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BrowardCounty?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BrowardCounty</a> elections dept could impact more than just the outcome<br><br>The last thing our already dangerously divided nation needs is an important election 1/2 our people believe was rigged by the other 1/2</p>— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) <a href="https://twitter.com/marcorubio/status/1060869408363593728?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 9, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Recounts in close races are automatic under <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Florida?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Florida</a> law & I support a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FloridaRecount2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FloridaRecount2018</a> 100%.<br><br>What is happening in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BrowardCounty?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BrowardCounty</a> isn’t about a recount. As Dem lawyer said "We're doing this not just because it's automatic,but we're doing it to win," <a href="https://t.co/w2y03m9Ay6">https://t.co/w2y03m9Ay6</a></p>— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) <a href="https://twitter.com/marcorubio/status/1060879923315908609?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 9, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Not very comforting to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Florida?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Florida</a> voters that <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BrowardCounty?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BrowardCounty</a> supervisor,in whose hands may rest outcome of Senate & cabinet race has in the past: <br>1. Illegally destroyed ballots<br>2. Secretly opened mail ballots<br>3. Sent voters too many ballot pages<br>4. Left const question off ballot</p>— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) <a href="https://twitter.com/marcorubio/status/1060902128955392000?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 9, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Fair question. <br> <br>No one is asking them to stop counting votes. <br><br>I am asking them to:<br><br>1. disclose how many ballots they have in their possession which still have to be canvassed & tabulated; & <br><br>2. Submit tabulated ballots to Dept. of State every 45 minutes as required by law. <a href="https://t.co/ocMXlcgXIT">https://t.co/ocMXlcgXIT</a></p>— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) <a href="https://twitter.com/marcorubio/status/1060989349263740929?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 9, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Many of the same people in media & commentary class who are always warning about “threats to our democracy” are excusing or deflecting attention from the blatant lawlessness in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Broward?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Broward</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PalmBeach?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PalmBeach</a> undermining the credibility of & public confidence in our elections 1/3</p>— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) <a href="https://twitter.com/marcorubio/status/1061115090861211649?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 10, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">They make straw man argument that we must “Count Every Vote”<br><br>They say we are misrepresenting <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Florida?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Florida</a> law,even though 2 separate judges today found violations<br><br>They say claim of past misconduct by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BrowardCounty?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BrowardCounty</a> is unfounded even though ignoring years of local media coverage 2/3</p>— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) <a href="https://twitter.com/marcorubio/status/1061115093105172480?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 10, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> After reading that, it was obvious that Rubio was mapping out with clarity the problem, and getting word out in precise and specific terms where the legal problems were. That gives Republicans a case - and the weapons to fight back. And oh, it's done with such lucidity and detail. President Trump noticed, and with his huge huge Twitter voice, openly thanked Rubio for his yeoman's work in defending democracy, a thing of beauty because the two men have never gotten along all that well up until now: <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/marcorubio?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@marcorubio</a> for helping to expose the potential corruption going on with respect to Election Theft in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. The WORLD is now watching closely!</p>— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1060964991510110208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 9, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> Trump did a pretty good tweetstorm giving the circumstantial case for why this whole thing was starting to stink, citing his own experience with Florida politics. It rang true with these tweets, mocking Democrats as hypocrites, pointing out the pathetic appearance of the incompetence (which is what Broward County's vote counters are pleading) on the global stage, and most importantly, an assurance to Republicans and a warning to the cheats that he is going to fight. <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">You mean they are just now finding votes in Florida and Georgia – but the Election was on Tuesday? Let’s blame the Russians and demand an immediate apology from President Putin!</p>— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1060924708101644288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 9, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">As soon as Democrats sent their best Election stealing lawyer, Marc Elias, to Broward County they miraculously started finding Democrat votes. Don’t worry, Florida - I am sending much better lawyers to expose the FRAUD!</p>— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1060938144336367616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 9, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Rick Scott was up by 50,000+ votes on Election Day, now they “found” many votes and he is only up 15,000 votes. “The Broward Effect.” How come they never find Republican votes?</p>— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1060949297900834816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 9, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Mayor Gillum conceded on Election Day and now Broward County has put him “back into play.” Bill Nelson conceded Election - now he’s back in play!? This is an embarrassment to our Country and to Democracy!</p>— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1060958713047961600?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 9, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">In the 2016 Election I was winning by so much in Florida that Broward County, which was very late with vote tabulation and probably getting ready to do a “number,” couldn’t do it because not enough people live in Broward for them to falsify a victory!</p>— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1060960329876697088?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 9, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> Rubio's brainpower clarity and swift striking response, combined with Trump's warning that he's coming down on the cheats, is a powerful combination. Both men's strengths are coming into the fore. Trump is putting up his classic fight, the one that got him elected and that's good, we always like to see him in top form. But Rubio's tweets also can arguably be called his Lindsey Graham moment, the moment when eyes shift and perceptions alter as they did with Graham at the Kavanaugh hearings, making him a statesman. Rubio's coming out of this a statesman, too. Let's see much much more of it as the coming tough years roll upon us.