Trump jacks with Democrats to keep Pelosi out of House Speaker's chair

And now I think we see it. Trump is out there, plain as day, advising Democrats to go on, Beav , pick San Francisco Democrat Nancy Pelosi as their next House Speaker. Do it.

Nobody ever called the master of the Art of the Deal not up on getting what he wants by throwing his opponents on their backfoot.

It's actually pretty funny. According to the New York Post:

“I can get Nancy Pelosi as many votes as she wants in order for her to be Speaker of the House,” Trump tweeted. “She deserves this victory, she has earned it,” he tweeted. “But there are those in her party who are trying to take it away. She will win!” He later called her “tough” and “smart,” gushing to reporters, “I like her, can you believe it?”

No, Mister President, we don't believe it. But feel free to keep jacking with these boobs, who are certain to fall for it.

See, what it looks like is the tale from Uncle Remus where Br'er Rabbit tells his captors to do anything they liked to him, just don't throw him into that briar patch (which was actually the place where he felt safe). Trump is out telling Democrats, whom he knows hate him with the most rabid of passions, to name Nancy Pelosi as the next House Speaker.

Not because he really likes or wants her. But because he loathes her more than any other Democrat and knows that placing her in as House Speaker will be his biggest nightmare. Horning in and telling Democrats to name her House Speaker is exactly the right way to get them to not do it. Because not doing it will be to defy Trump, and that means brownie points for all their supporters. It's a terrific means of sowing dissent among Democrats and playing them like a fiddle, given that their biggest animator is Trump Hate. Trump knows that it's that very Trump Hate that makes them as easy to manipulate as putty.

If he gets Pelosi anyway, he can claim credit for supporting her and maybe make deals. If he doesn't, the Democratic leader that does become the House Speaker will be an inexperienced weakling without Pelosi's political muscle, and that should keep Democrats in chaos. Which is kind of what he wants, given their carnivorous stance against him.

All that can come of this is that Trump will look good. Talk about master trolling!

Image credit: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0