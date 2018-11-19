Tijuana's migrant caravan protesters go wild with the political incorrectness

With zero fear of being called racists - even in Mexico, because the light-and-bright elites live in Mexico City - Tijuana's neighborhood groups staged some amazingly politically incorrect protests as a means of getting their message out. To an American observer, the sorts of things being said are positively jaw-droppingly raw. Here's the big sign at the Cuauhtemoc statue at a key roundabout that sort of serves as Tijuana's town square, taken as a screengrab from major Mexican media outlet Reforma :

Here's another whiff of the sentiment from the Daily Mail, which has an impressive must-see photo spread:

Protesters waved Mexican flags, sang the Mexican national anthem and chanted 'Out! Out!' on Sunday in front of a statue of the Aztec ruler Cuauhtemoc, just one mile from the US border. They accused the migrants of being messy, ungrateful and a danger to Tijuana and complained about how the caravan forced its way into Mexico, calling it an 'invasion'. And they voiced worries that their taxes might be spent to care for the group as they wait possibly months to apply for US asylum. Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum has called the migrants' arrival an 'avalanche' that the city is ill-prepared to handle, calculating that they will be in Tijuana for at least six months as they wait to file asylum claims.

More pictures here:

No to Invasion // Reforma.com screengrab

No to Invasion, Mexico First // Global News screengrab

Respect your rights, respect my country // Global News screengrab

Immigrants yes, illegal no // Global News screengrab

And notice the Tijuana residents give as good as the open-borders organizers do - They, too, feature cute toddlers, except with caravan protest signs.

Enough Uncontrolled Migration // Reforma screengrab

Here is some of the choice verbiage heard from different news sources, all linked:

Can you imagine the response here if Americans made such statements? We are all supposed to follow the mainstream media's narrative about how the migrant caravan is nothing more than moms and toddlers fleeing gangs and any move to protest against uncontrolled immigration is little more than Trumpism, racism, or nativism. With that image spent and that story, as it's sad 'done to death,' we are now seeing the Tijuana people, in full view of the television cameras, turn that narrative on its head, complete with amazing political incorrectness. Talk about losing the narrative. Tijuana has turned political correctness on its head.

Image credits: Reforma and Global News screengrabs