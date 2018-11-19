Tijuana's migrant caravan protesters go wild with the political incorrectness
With zero fear of being called racists - even in Mexico, because the light-and-bright elites live in Mexico City - Tijuana's neighborhood groups staged some amazingly politically incorrect protests as a means of getting their message out. To an American observer, the sorts of things being said are positively jaw-droppingly raw. Here's the big sign at the Cuauhtemoc statue at a key roundabout that sort of serves as Tijuana's town square, taken as a screengrab from major Mexican media outlet Reforma:
Translation: Pure Tijuana, Cabrones. Cabrones is a Mexican cussword that roughly means 'a-holes.'
Here's another whiff of the sentiment from the Daily Mail, which has an impressive must-see photo spread:
Protesters waved Mexican flags, sang the Mexican national anthem and chanted 'Out! Out!' on Sunday in front of a statue of the Aztec ruler Cuauhtemoc, just one mile from the US border.
They accused the migrants of being messy, ungrateful and a danger to Tijuana and complained about how the caravan forced its way into Mexico, calling it an 'invasion'.
And they voiced worries that their taxes might be spent to care for the group as they wait possibly months to apply for US asylum.
Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum has called the migrants' arrival an 'avalanche' that the city is ill-prepared to handle, calculating that they will be in Tijuana for at least six months as they wait to file asylum claims.
More pictures here:
No to Invasion // Reforma.com screengrab
No to Invasion, Mexico First // Global News screengrab
Respect your rights, respect my country // Global News screengrab
Immigrants yes, illegal no // Global News screengrab
And notice the Tijuana residents give as good as the open-borders organizers do - They, too, feature cute toddlers, except with caravan protest signs.
Enough Uncontrolled Migration // Reforma screengrab
Here is some of the choice verbiage heard from different news sources, all linked:
Carlos Padilla, 57, a migrant from Progreso, Honduras, said a Tijuana resident shouted “migrants are pigs” as he passed on the street recently.
‘We don’t want them in Tijuana’: Protests greet migrant caravan in Mexican city ....
A group of protesters remained there for more than two hours, chanting slogans like, "get out! get out!"
"You're unpatriotic to be protecting a bunch of drunks and meth-heads, stoners and drug addicts," one man shouted at officers. "Your mother should have taught you better."
"They're not people in need," she said. "They've come here to destabilize the country." (This, in response to a Honduran migrant woman complaining about the Mexican diet of beans, saying it was food fit only for pigs)
And their presence spurred sharp words from the city's mayor, who, in an interview with Mexican media outlet Milenio, called the migrants "vagrants" and "potheads." ...
Protesters decried the migrants in the caravan as "invaders" and "ingrates."
They accused the migrants of being messy, ungrateful and a danger to Tijuana and complained about how the caravan forced its way into Mexico, calling it an 'invasion'. ...
On the Mexican side, Tijuana’s mayor has referred to the migrants as “bums” and a “horde,” and a small group of residents held a protest Sunday morning shouting “No to the invasion!” and “They are terrorists!”
“Imagine if many of those bad guys — not all are bad, but some bad — start making gangs here?” Malacara said. “Those who break the law shouldn’t be here.”
“If they bumrush, they’re going to close the border. That is going to affect the people here,” Martínez said. “We wait up to three hours to cross the border sometimes. We don’t want it to become six.”
We’re against uncontrollable migration,” said Edgar Martínez, 42, a teacher and dual U.S.-Mexican citizen.
Can you imagine the response here if Americans made such statements? We are all supposed to follow the mainstream media's narrative about how the migrant caravan is nothing more than moms and toddlers fleeing gangs and any move to protest against uncontrolled immigration is little more than Trumpism, racism, or nativism. With that image spent and that story, as it's sad 'done to death,' we are now seeing the Tijuana people, in full view of the television cameras, turn that narrative on its head, complete with amazing political incorrectness. Talk about losing the narrative. Tijuana has turned political correctness on its head.
Image credits: Reforma and Global News screengrabs
