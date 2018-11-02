There is no such thing as ‘open borders’

“Open” and “border” are mutually exclusive. You either have a border or you don’t. If a border is open, it doesn’t exist. “No border!” is what the left is really shrieking. They might as well join the Iranian mullahs and chant “Death to America!”

So let’s stop using the term “open borders.” As President Trump has said, we have no country if we have no borders. Indeed. The left wants to turn this great nation into a land mass and nothing more. There may be an outline on a map that defines the United States of America (at least for now), but that’s all it will be. The border around us will be as strong as a pencil outline on a piece of paper. Perhaps no one sums up the one world order view better than Dominic Chacon, the field manager the slacker in one of Beto O’Rourke’s campaign offices when, in an undercover Project Veritas video released yesterday, he said: “No one is illegal in this world.” What a genius! I’d like to nominate him for Leftist Poster Child of the Year. And there’s no need for him to dress up for the photo shoot. I think he’s perfect just the way he is – lying on the filthy floor like a toddler. Acreen grab Project Veritas Election Day is around the corner. Vote like your life depends on it. Because it does.