The Protest-Free Election

The aftermath of the 2016 general election carries on to this day in the form of never-ending protests, marches, and demonstrations which have led to assaults, blocked traffic, arrests, arson, face-covering punks pepper spraying anyone in range and throngs of perpetually angry people donning ridiculous-looking ‘pink pussy hats.’ From screechers howling at the skies in Seattle to malcontents forcibly removed from congressional chambers in Washington D.C. Americans have been treated to two years of constant coast-to-coast misbehavior and rampant crybabyism by the losers of that election. No such thing has taken place in the aftermath of the 2018 midterm election. Democrats won the House but there are no roving bands of conservatives stomping around in the streets with homemade signs claiming Pelosi is “NOT MY SPEAKER!!” while chanting to a cadence being barked into a megaphone by some furious conservative soccer mom taking a break from morning bible study in order to egg the troops on to #RESIST the incoming 116th Congress. Why is that?

Tuesday night here in Colorado was a Republican bloodbath. The devastation is impossible to sugar coat or understate. Conservatives saw our state buried beneath a blue tsunami launched by a 7.0 magnitude deep sea earthquake. We lost everything. The front page above-the-fold headline of Wednesday’s Colorado Springs Gazette was just two words long, published in bold font – “Blue Avalanche.” Republicans in the Centennial State didn’t just lose, we got destroyed. Of the state’s four statewide elected offices (governor, attorney general, treasurer, secretary of state) currently just one is Democrat (Governor John Hickenlooper) the other three offices are all held by Republicans. Of our two houses of state congress Republicans have a majority in the senate, Democrats in the house. That all changed on Tuesday as Democrats won a clean sweep of all four statewide offices, maintained their majority in the house and won our senate on top of that. Republicans were pounded, and not by moderate, appeal-to-the-middle Democrats. Our governor-elect, Congressman Jared Polis, who is openly gay is every bit the far-left ideological radical that California’s Jerry Brown is. In fact on some issues he’s to the left of Brown. That the fossil-fuel-banning, gun-grabbing, tax-raising, wind-powered sanctuary state big brother train has loaded up in Sacramento and will be rolling toward Denver come January is common knowledge to every conservative in the state. We’re both terrified and unable to stop it as Polis will have a cooperative legislature to assist in raining this budget busting neuvo nannyville down on us. Even though we are as equally aghast in November 2018 at the prospect of a Polis governorship as liberals in November 2016 were at the prospect of a Trump presidency -- there have been no protests, no marches, no cars flipped over, no cops pulling overtime pay to assist in crowd control. It didn’t happen in Colorado or other states like Illinois or Wisconsin that likewise saw Republican-to-Democrat governorship flips nor in any of the cities or districts around the nation where Republicans lost their House re-election bids to Democrats. Soon to be in power Democrats like Congressman Elijah Cummings have already announced their intentions of opening investigations into President Trump, a likely harbinger of the months and years to come. If Robert Mueller’s never-ending Russia collusion probe weren’t enough, House Democrats are as likely as the sunrise to launch new investigation after investigation in an all-out effort to get their man any way they can. Every Republican knows this, yet still there are no riots, no chaos in the streets. In fact the most rampant online reaction among conservatives to Tuesday are groups forming to pray for America and our new leadership. In an interview last month Hillary Clinton infamously stated that, “…if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and or the Senate, that's when civility can start again.” Hillary was clearly talking about the liberal left, because we on the conservative right have never become uncivil to start with.