The most absurd claim of the World War 1 armistice centenary

The first sentence of this article in Al Madenah News, by Dr. Mustafa Yousef Alddawi, to mark the centennial of the end of World War I, is one of the most absurd things I've ever read in Arabic media. And that's saying a lot. " There is no doubt that Palestine was the greatest victim of the First World War ," it begins. During WWI, Palestine had a population of 800,000. The number of people killed during the war was between 15-19 million. The Ottoman Empire, Germany, France, the British Empire, Russia, Italy and Austria each lost more people than the entire population of Palestine.

Dr. Alddawi ignores the brutality of the Ottoman rulers of much of the Middle East, including the small sliver of land that now constitutes Israel. Life under their rule was incomparably worse than under the Israeli regime. The dissolution of the Ottoman Empire following the war led to a different from of foreign rule of the Arabs, League of Nations mandates that put Europeans in power, theoretically as trustees for the local populations, who did indeed, after another catastrophic war, attain independence.

What Dr. Alddawi must mean is the increased settlement of Jews returning to their historic homeland, invaded an conquered by Arabs under the banner of Islam more than a millennium previous. Elder puts it this way:

Obviously he is claiming that the division of the Arab world by the victors of the war, which included allowing Jews to return to a sliver of land where they are the indigenous people, is the most catastrophic thing to ever happen to anyone, ever.



Palestinians are the masters of making everything about them. They are the biggest victims of the Holocaust, they are the biggest victims of both world wars, they are the biggest victims of "colonialism," they are the world's biggest victims, period.

Indeed, the contemporary notion of “Palestinians” is a manufactured national identity, with a made-up flag, founded on victimhood, as a means to rebuke and destroy Israel. I am so old that I have met Jews born in the Palestinian Mandate run by the British who called themselves “Palestinians” long before the identity proved useful to the Jew haters.