The left doesnâ€™t care

The other day, Rush Limbaugh played a clip of political analyst Charles Cook of the Cook Report speaking to a group of actuaries. He told the group that, "truth be told, even if the unemployment rate was zero and the economy was growing at twice the rate it is now, his wife and daughter would still hate Trump and his supporters." Presumably Cook agrees with them. So there it is. That pretty much says it all about who the left is today. These self-appointed leftist elites who hate Trump so much do not care one bit about the country. They don’t care what Trump's tax cuts, deregulation and phenomenal success at bringing back jobs has meant to millions of Americans. They could not care less about the relief Trump's agenda has brought to millions of small businesses buried by Obama's crushing economic dictates. Cook markets himself as a nonpartisan analyst, but he is nothing of the sort. Like the rest of the left, he sees himself as one of those who should be calling the shots, deciding who should and should not have power. To such people, their power is in molding the minds and opinions of the rest of us. Since they lost in 2016, they are furiously intent upon foiling Trump. They have failed there as well, which is why they are motivated by one emotion: hate. Hate for Trump and hatred for those of us who elected him.

It is hard to fathom how completely the left ignores the Trump rallies that so many thousands of people attend. Is it possible that these events are not a sign of massive support for the President? They are meaningless to the left; they dismiss the people who attend as "toothless rednecks." They have clearly not been paying close attention. These people are the heart and soul of America, the people Trump won over throughout the campaign by acknowledging them and their contributions to making this country function as it does, the people for whom the left feels nothing but disdain. Are there enough of them to see that the Republicans keep the House? We will not know until the votes are counted. But the Democrats, having learned nothing from 2016, will hopefully again be faced with defeat. They have no agenda but anti-Trumpism, no plans but to rescind the tax cuts that have helped so many, to further ruin healthcare for all, to reimpose all the regulations that hamstrung the economy for eight years. As always, the left means to punish self-reliance and success and reward sloth. Their progressive plan for a hundred years has been to purposefully create dependence on a generous government that takes from those who produce and gives to those who produce nothing but votes for their benefactor. One only has to look at the Democrats running to grasp who they are; far too many of them are openly anti-American, as was Obama. Gillum (FL)is under investigation by the FBI for corruption as mayor of Tallahassee. He wants to abolish ICE and restrict police enforcement of the law. He is also virulently anti-Semitic and anti-Israel. Stacey Abrams (GA) has the gun-toting Black Panthers trolling for her while she has admitted to Jake Tapper her plan to strip Georgians of their Second Amendment rights. Ocasio-Cortez (NY) is thoroughly ignorant of the Constitution and the most obvious facts of American history. McCaskill (MO) is corrupt, Maxine Waters (CA) is corrupt, Joe Donnelly (IN) has been paying for ads for his libertarian opponent's Facebook page. Beto O'Rourke (TX) is funding some of the migrants making their way to our southern border. Kyrsten Sinema (AZ) is a pro-Taliban moonbat who regularly insults her own state and constituents. This is a short list of the ethically-challenged Democratic candidates and the dirty tricks democrats routinely employ to win. As everyone knows, the polls were extraordinarily wrong in 2016. Most polling outfits lean left and their wishful thinking colors their analyses. Their polls again favor the Democrats winning the House. They have nearly all the Senate races as close but with a Democratic advantage. Are these polls in the ballpark? Who knows? The Democrats' venal treatment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh in October was a rallying cry for conservatives if there ever was one. Those hearings demonstrated for all who watched what the American left has become. They will do anything, stoop to all manner of corruption to win, no matter the cost to fellow Americans. Those who considered that particular ploy acceptable do not deserve to be Americans. They do not respect the Constitution and the values it espouses. They do not revere the freedom on which this country was founded. Obama made us all less free. Trump has gone a long way in two years to make us free again. It is the left's embrace of illegal immigration, open borders, higher taxes, the cold imposition of identity politics on us all, regulations on every aspect of our daily lives that strikes fear into the hearts of so many Americans. Are enough of us aware of their Orwellian agenda to keep the House and Senate? We will know by Wednesday. The Democrats think they have the edge but as David Mamet wrote in his screenplay for The Edge, "Beware of the deadfall." Anthony Hopkins speaks the line to Alec Baldwin just before he falls backwards into a deep hole with a huge spike meant for wayward bears. Mamet's film was about the "edge" people of character and ethics have over people who lack those qualities. The deadfall for the Democrats will be the GOP keeping the House and Senate. Make it happen. Save the nation. Teach the Charles Cooks of the political class a lesson. Vote Republican.