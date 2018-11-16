Surprise! Ilhan Omar lied to Jewish voters in her district

Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar came out against the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement during her campaign, but after winning election, she now says she "supports the BDS movement."

Newly elected Representative Ilhan Omar, the Somali-heritage Muslim from Minneapolis who replaces Keith Ellison, has already reversed her position on the BDS (Boyott, Divest, Sanction) Movement that seeks to delegitimize Israel now that she is safely elected. Since she has cited no reasons for changing her mind, she must have been lying. Brent Scher of the Free Beacon reports:

Her predecessor Keith Ellison also lied to Jewish voters when distanced himself from Louis Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam. I have seen no data indicating what share of the Jewish vote she got in the Fifth Congressional District, but my guess is that it was substantial.

But Omar's tune has changed since winning the election. In an interview published Sunday by MuslimGirl , Omar said she "supports the BDS movement."

Omar, a Muslim Somali-American elected last week to replace outgoing Rep. Keith Ellison (D., Minn.) in the House, fought accusations that she held anti-Israel views during her campaign. As part of that effort, she told a group of Jewish voters in the state that she opposed the economic boycott of Israel, calling it "counteractive" and "not helpful in getting that two-state solution."

Congressowman-elect Omar in 2016 (Photo credit: Lorie Schaull)

