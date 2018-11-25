Sunday Schadenfreude: A fresh Democrat brushfire rebellion for Nancy Pelosi to put out

Fresh after stamping out the first brushfire against her leadership, from far-leftists - and no doubt watching in horror as President Trump, in a masterful Eddie Haskell manner of trolling, endorsed her, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has a brand new challenge from her fractious fellow Democrats for leadership of her party.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has even more moderate Democrats to worry about in her bid to become Speaker of the House for the second time. 16 Democratic colleagues, later reduced to 15 when Rep. Brian Higgins (NY) changed course, signed a letter opposing the California congresswoman earlier this week. Now another group of moderate Democrats is threatening to upend Pelosi’s House Speaker bid. And they’re working with Republicans to do it.

Horrors! They're working with Republicans! What could be more damning.

The story goes on to name a bunch of blue-dog moderate Democrats, such as the Central Valley's Jim Acosta, and something called the "House Problem Solvers Caucus" as mounting a new opposition to Pelosi's leadership bid. Apparently, they're guys who don't intend to follow Pelosi off the far side. They ran as moderates and got elected as moderates, and in their idealism, they think they can keep their promises. Poor idealistic fools, but let's put that aside.

What makes it schadenfreudishly interesting is that it comes just after Nancy Pelosi put down an earlier brushfire from the Bernie Sanders left. She bought them all off easily and cheaply, offering leadership challenger Rep. Marsha Fudge some electoral commission position, and newbie (and dumbie) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez something or other which has gotten her now marching in lockstep for Pelosi's leadership fresh after telling her voters she had no such intentions. These were the roundheels from among the Democrats.

Now she's got the moderates to fight and they aren't going to be so easy given that they've got Republicans they can work with. They're mounting their own challenge and Pelosi's camp is clearly alarmed. Get a load of these enraged tweets cited by ThinkProgress:

9 Dems are choosing to hold the entire 220+ caucus hostage if we don’t accept their GOP-friendly rules that will hamstring healthcare efforts from the get-go.



People sent us here to get things done, not “negotiate” with an admin that jails children and guts people’s healthcare. https://t.co/ih8ygftjHo — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 23, 2018

The “Problem Solvers Caucus” is funded by billionaires through a front group, called No Labels. Their super PAC spent millions to elect the handful of Democrats now trying to ally with Republicans and jam everything up https://t.co/JUREwYvLXg — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) November 24, 2018

Then note how ThinkProgress cites the rebellious moderate Democrats in a hall-of-shame format. They seem ... alarmed.

What a miserable party. They're either easily purchased far-left extremists who fold like a cheap suit when the goodies are held out (disillusioning the Bernie-ites who might just sit the next electionout), or else they're moderates who refuse to go along with the crazies and have some ghost power in the Republicans. This doesn't sound like the old Congress Pelosi once led in lockstep, passing far-left bills such as Obamacare that no one wanted. This sounds like an unstable rodeo. Or more likely, rodeo clown show.

The good part, of course, is that they won't be in a position to do much harm. Fight on, Democrats, fight on.

Image credit: Donkey Hotey caricature, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0