Rick Scott files lawsuits accusing Democrats of trying to 'steal the election'

The state has had its fair share of close contests in recent years, but the election last Tuesday for governor and senator may not be decided by ballots that were cast on election day.

In fact, in the senate race between incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson and former Governor Rick Scott, there have already been some curious goings-on by Democratic election officials that have forced Scott to file suit against heavily Democratic counties of Broward and Palm Beach,

Scott is out and out accusing Democrats of trying to steal the election.

Fox News:

Accusing Democrats of conducting a coordinated effort to "steal" elections in a campaign of possibly "rampant fraud," Republican Senate candidate Rick Scott filed explosive lawsuits late Thursday against the top election officials in two heavily Democratic counties, as they continue to report new votes and three major races in the state appear headed for recounts. In their lawsuit against Broward County, Scott and the National Republican Senatorial Committeee (NRSC) allege that officials there are hiding critical information about the number of votes cast and counted. And in a parallel suit against Palm Beach County, Scott and the NRSC charge that the election supervisor there illegally used her own judgment to determine voter intent when reviewing damaged or incorrectly filled-out absentee ballots, while refusing to allow impartial witnesses to monitor the process.

The arrogance of these people is astounding. They're not even trying to hide their cheating. As of early this morning, Scott leads Nelson by about 15,000 votes. How many votes counted since Tuesday night/Wednesday morning have favored Nelson?

Who knows?

"I will not stand idly by while unethical liberals try to steal an election," Scott, who is currently Florida's governor, said at a press conference outside the Governor's Mansion, as he slammed potential "rampant fraud" in the race. Scott is running against longtime incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson. On Thursday, a Nelson spokesperson tersely dismissed Scott's effort: “The goal here is to see that all the votes in Florida are counted and counted accurately. Rick Scott’s action appears to be politically motivated and borne out of desperation.” The bombshell litigation comes hours after Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, in an extraordinary series of tweets that alleged incompetence if not outright complicity by Florida officials, charged that Democratic lawyers were "descending on" the state in a calculated attempt to "change the results" and "try and steal" several statewide races. Also late Thursday, President Trump threw another wrench into the evening, announcing on Twitter that "Law Enforcement is looking into another big corruption scandal having to do with Election Fraud in #Broward and Palm Beach." He did not elaborate, but speaking to Fox News' "Hannity," Scott said he had directed a Florida law enforcement agency to probe the matter.

In a word, the Broward County Democratic election chief is an idiot.

He continued: "On election night, Broward County said there were 634,000 votes cast. At 1 a.m. today, there were 695,700 ballots cast on election day. At 2:30 p.m. today, the number was up to 707,223 ballots cast on Election Day. And we just learned, that the number has increased to 712,840 ballots cast on Election Day. In Palm Beach County, there are 15,000 new votes found since election night. "So, it has been over 48 hours since the polls closed and Broward and Palm Beach Counties are still finding and counting ballots – and the Supervisors – Brenda Snipes and Susan Bucher – cannot seem to say how many ballots still exist or where these ballots came from, or where they have been," Scott said.

The Democrats will keep counting votes until they get the results they want.

Don't believe me? This alert Broward County citizen "found" a box of votes two days after the election.

New York Post:

A teacher in Florida found a container labeled “Provisional Ballot Box” in a storage area of her elementary school on Thursday. Lakeisha Williams, of Broward County, said she discovered the ballot box two days after Election Day at Miramar Elementary School — where it was apparently left behind by election workers. “I went into the area that we use for storage and saw it in there,” Williams told The Post. Williams said she did not touch or look inside the box. Instead, she told the school’s principal and they decided to contact a local state representative. “I don’t know where it is now,” Williams said, noting that all provisional ballots needed to be received by county officials before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Add another couple hundred votes for Nelson.

Either Florida has the most incompetent boobs in America running their elections, or...

Democrats in the state are pulling out all of the stops to bring victory to Bill Nelson.