Reporting for duty again

Five members of the Afghan Taliban who were freed from the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay in exchange for captured U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl have joined the insurgent group’s political office in Qatar, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

Is anyone shocked? I am not. Remember the five Gitmo terrorists exchanged for U.S. Army sgt. Bowe Bergdahl? It turns out that all five are reporting back to duty, according to the AP :

They will now be among Taliban representatives negotiating for peace in Afghanistan, a sign some negotiators in Kabul say indicates the Taliban’s desire for a peace pact.“ "These people are respected among all the Taliban,” said Mujahed. “Their word carries weight with the Taliban leadership and the mujahedeen.”

Maybe so. Maybe they are highly respected, but who cares? They are free men and working for the other side.

I remember the families of the men who were killed in Afghanistan or in a mission to rescue Bergdahl. The families of dead soldiers don't get their sons back. The fallen soldiers don't get a second chance. They are dead and buried.

Once again, we see the wishful thinking approach of the Obama administration. Did we not demand that these five men stay away from leadership positions?

Yes, I understand that you want to rescue or bring home every U.S. serviceman. Do you give up five of your most senior terrorists to do so? Do you do so without conditions?

Thank God that we have a new leader in town.

