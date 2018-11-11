Rep-elect Dan Crenshaw shows Saturday Night Live what class and good humor look like
Until Saturday Night Live cast-member Pete Davidson mocked his eye-patch and appearance last weekend, I confess that I had never heard of Dan Crenshaw, who was running for Congress in the Second Congressional District of Texas. Crenshaw had lost an eye in an IED attack while serving our country in Afghanistan, a sacrifice that made the attack on him grotesque in the eyes of normal people. Daniel Chaitin recounts:
During "Weekend Update," Pete Davidson came on to give his thoughts on candidates ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.
When he got to Crenshaw, a photo appeared on the screen with the candidate, wearing an eye-patch and smiling. "This guy is kind of cool — Dan Crenshaw," Davidson began.
"You may be surprised to hear he's a congressional candidate for Texas and not a hit man in a porno movie," Davidson said while laughing at his own quip.
"I'm sorry. I know he lost his eye in war — or whatever," he added.
Crenshaw handled the attack with incredible grace, refusing to demand an apology. After he won the seat handily, he then did something incredibly smart. Watch the segment that just appeared as tweeted out last night by SNL:
Lieutenant Commander @DanCrenshawTX stopped by Weekend Update. #SNL pic.twitter.com/pBFoSH7Yom— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 11, 2018
I sense a Congressional star being born. Crenshaw is brave, noble, smart, funny, and a hero.
