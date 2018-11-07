Positive perspective on the midterm election

The liberals and mainstream media wanted everybody to believe that in 2018 there would be a Democratic tsunami wave. There wasn’t.

In the 2010 midterm elections Democratic president Barack Obama lost 63 House seats, 6 Senate seats and 29 governorships. That was an even bigger tsunami.

In the 2018 midterm elections Republican President Donald Trump lost a just over a couple dozen House seats (confirming the historical precedents), expanded robustly his Senate seats, while the number of governorships remains split. More importantly, the president won governorship races in swing states Florida and Ohio, which will be extremely beneficial for his reelection in 2020.

So, no tsunami in 2018. Rather than a blue wave, this was a “green wave.” The Democrats pumped-in extraordinary amounts of money to little or no avail. In Texas and Georgia, for instance, their contenders for Senate and governorship lost.

Sure, the liberals and their media will keep on bragging until 2020 about their House small-margin takeover. But what will this, in fact, mean?

Despite the president’s temporary defeat in the House, there is a silver lining here, too. The House Republicans were never loyal 100 percent to the president anyhow. Many of them were RINOs, Never-Trumpers and moderates, not on the same page with the president’s policies anyway. Most of them decided not to run again for the 2018 midterm elections, starting with the Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan.

Does this prove loyalty to the President? I don’t think so. They chose to abandon the president and abdicate from their responsibility to sustain a solid reformation of the American society. They were used to promising their voters for years that they would get things done. And when President Trump actually got things done, they started to hate him for that. Many of their seats were won by Democrats, who managed to get a small majority in the House.

The good news is that the rest of the Republicans, most of them elected on November 6, are now more loyal to the president and he can rely on them. No more Paul Ryans, no more Bob Corkers, no more Jeff Flakes.

There is other good news (which I predict will happen). After the post-election euphoria, the House Democrats will discover that they are not so united anymore after they get the power in the lower chamber. How the newly elected Democratic former military members will get along with their wacko socialist colleagues? It will be fascinating to see.

While the Republican prima donnas will disappear due to the party’s expansion in the Senate, there will be new Democratic prima donnas emerging in the House. Not all of them will want Nancy Pelosi as the Speaker of the House. Not all of them will side unanimously with their party colleagues when legislation is about to pass. Not all of them will demonize President Trump 24/7. And, definitely, not all of them will automatically reject bipartisan deals.

The near future will tell us if, in the end, the temporarily euphoric Democrats will want to take their new job seriously, and legislate, or continue to “resist” (while they are in power), and investigate. Americans will monitor their two-year performance very closely. Americans are good-sense people. Ultimately, what they want is “jobs, not mobs,” “Kavanaugh, not caravans” and “results, not resist.”

To conclude, there are many serious reasons for which Republicans should not feel too pessimistic, while Democrats should definitely not feel too optimistic.

