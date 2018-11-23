Photos: New flare-up of strikes from Iran's angry sugar cane workers

According to NCRI reports , the strike and demonstration of the workers of Ahvaz Steel and Haft Tappeh Sugarcane mill continued On the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 20. Striking in a place like Iran takes considerable bravery.

Angry workers of Haft Tappeh Sugar Cane factory, (and the their Ahvaz Steel factory allies) rallied on Monday, Nov. 19, to protest the mullah regime's arrest of a large number of sugar cane workers.

For the Haft Tappeh Sugar Cane workers rallying, this was the 16th day of their strike in front of the regime's governorate in the city of Shush, protesting the arrest of their colleagues. They chanted on the march to the city market: “Imprisoned worker must be freed; We are workers of steel; we stand together; lest we accept humiliation!”

According to an Iran news wire, these Iranian workers receive a meager monthly salary of less than 3 million tomans (around $700), which puts them squarely under the line of poverty which in Iran is around 4 million tomans (around $950).

The added inflation and skyrocketing prices which has decreased the purchasing power of the workers by as much as 80% has made the current conditions especially hard for Haft Tappeh workers who have not received their salaries for the past four months.

And when they get it, it will be devalued further still, given Iran's atrocious inflation rate, last calculated by the most reliable economist on the matter, Johns Hopkins University Professor Steve Hanke, at 236%.

In Ahvaz, steelworkers rallied in front of the Governorate on the eleventh day of their strike, despite the presence of several state repressive forces. They chanted: “We, the steelworkers, fight against oppression; Unemployment, inflation, the plight of people; Inflation, high prices, respond Rouhani; Be alert citizens, we are workers, not thugs; We stand, we die; we get our rights back.”

Workers carried banners reading: “The workers are awake, they hate exploitation; worker, teacher, farmer, the hard-working driver, unity, unity!” They then marched toward the governorate while chanting slogans in support of Haft Tappeh Sugarcane workers.

In Tehran, a group of workers of various factories and workshops held a protest rally on Revolution Street, demanding the resolution to their dire livelihood conditions. The workers had banners on which they wrote: “Employment, livelihood, is our absolute right; a wage increase is our absolute right.”

At the same time, a group of students from Tehran University gathered in the central campus of the university in solidarity with the workers of Haft Tappeh and in support of their demands. The students chanted: “From Haft Tappeh to Tehran, toilers are in prison; We are children of workers, we stand with them."

Hassan Mahmoudi is a human rights advocate, specializing in political and economic issues relating to Iran and the Middle East. Follow him on Twitter at @hassan_mahmou1