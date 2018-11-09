Ocasio-Cortez whining about not having a salary for three months to pay rent on a DC apartment

Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a habit of wanting things that she has no idea how to pay for. Not merely government programs like single-payer nationalized healthcare (currently being re-branded as “Medicare for all”), but her personal expenditures. With federal programs, she claims to be puzzled by questions over how to pay for them. But with personal issues such as writing a check for rent, at least she realizes that the money has to come from somewhere. At her election night party, Ocasio-Cortez whined to New York Times reporter Azi Paybarah that nobody will be paying her until she is sworn into Congress in January. As if this were not the same exact circumstance facing every newly elected member of Congress.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said the transition period will be “very unusual, because I can’t really take a salary. I have three months without a salary before I’m a member of Congress. So, how do I get an apartment? Those little things are very real.” She said she saved money before leaving her job at the restaurant, and planned accordingly with her partner. “We’re kind of just dealing with the logistics of it day by day, but I’ve really been just kind of squirreling away and then hoping that gets me to January.” Boo-hoo! Naturally, as the news spread, she resorted to class politics to explain why she – and her followers – are victims: There are many little ways in which our electoral system isn’t even designed (nor prepared) for working-class people to lead.



This is one of them (don’t worry btw - we’re working it out!)

⬇️ https://t.co/PEQ5ccSDSO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 8, 2018

This continues her masquerade as a poor girl from the Bronx, when in fact she was raised in a leafy upper middle class Westchester County neighborhood rom the age of 5, and graduated from pricey Boston University, where a four year degree currently costs more than a quarter million bucks. The fact that she ended up a bartender despite her expensive diploma and alleged expertise does not make her “working class.” And, if she needs to generate income to pay her rent, I bet she could get incredible tips by returning to her chose profession as a mixologist. Every lobbyist in DC would put drinks and heavy tips on their expense accounts just as fast as she could pour the hooch. I have to wonder if she is trolling for a GoFundMe account to be set up to pay her rent? And maybe some nice clothes, epensive makeup, and a closetfull of fancy shoes, among other material goods that Leftists so often pine for. There is no law that says she has to move to DC until she is sworn in. Where has she been living in New York City? Incidentally, her election night interview is the first time I learned that she has a “partner.” Who knew? She has received endless media coverage, and yet the existence and sex of her partner has remained a secret. Hmm. I actually respect her desire for privacy, but find it remarkable that the media extended this courtesy to her in the midst of a tidal wave of coverage.