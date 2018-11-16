Ocasio-Cortez turning into a nightmare for Congressional Dems

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is claiming that she is being discriminated against by House Democrats, implying racism. It turns out that she not only brings lots of media attention, she also carries a truckload of attitude.

The nation's youngest congresswoman has also been sounding the alarm over racism and sexism she suggests she's already experienced on Capitol Hill.

Conservative Arthur Schwartz thinks she is lying:

At dinner with a congressman. He said there were no intern events today that he knows of. His staff said same. #liar https://t.co/1McNy3LNzH — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) November 15, 2018







This can easily be sorted out. But the victimology of her demand that “Next time try believing women + people of color when they talk about their experiences being a woman or person of color” is a shot across the bow of Nancy Pelosi and the entire House leadership.

She is signaling her willingness to Mau-Mau anyone who offends her even in the most trivial way. With all the attention the media loves to lavish on her, she is able to make endless trouble, and threaten the broad strategy of the Democratic Party: serve the interests of billionaires by garnering the votes of minorities and the poor with appeals to identity politics and free stuff/

The Daily Wire has a telling photograph of Ocasio-Cortez standing apart from a group of other Representatives. Click here to see it.

Boy, I bet that Nancy Pelosi sure misses Joe Crowley, the fourth-ranking member of the House Democratic Caucus that was defeated by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the primary in a majority-minority Congressional district in New York City.