Ocasio-Cortez says she can't afford a DC apartment; records show otherwise

I often wonder if politicians like Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez can ever be happy. What does it do to a person when they constantly claim to be a victim? I know it would be a miserable life to live, where your happiness would be defined by how unhappy you can make others.

Fox News is reporting that despite claiming that she can't afford a Washington, D.C. apartment before she gets her first congressional paycheck, Ocasio-Cortez actually has enough cash to find some kind of an apartment in Washington to live in before her congressional salary kicks in.

Ocasio-Cortez left her day job as a waitress at a New York bar mid-February and reportedly began living off her savings and her partner’s income in a one-bedroom apartment with an estimated rent of around $1,850 a month, so she could focus on her campaign against Crowley. She reported having between $15,001 and $50,000 in her checking account as of the end of April 2018, according to a Financial Disclosure Report she submitted to the clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives. The financial disclosure also reveals that she has an investment account valued between $1,001 and $15,000. This puts the socialist Democrat well above most American households, whose median checking account balance is $3,400, according to the latest Federal Reserve survey in 2016. Among Millennials, the median balance is about $1,400. This also means that for her not to afford an apartment in Washington, she should have depleted all her savings – as potentially ranging up to $50,000 – in just three months when she wasn’t receiving any income. Ocasio-Cortez didn’t earn any income up until August, when she began collecting a salaryfrom the campaign, an option many political candidates take as they have to quit their day job for campaigning. She has taken $6,200 in salary from her campaign coffers since August. Her most recent check was for $1,288.96 in mid-October, just weeks before Election Day. Ocasio-Cortez has since backtracked from the thrust of the issue, tweeting that her apartment situation is being sorted out and she’s “working it out.”

I actually think Ocasio-Cortez has a point about working class and middle class people being unable to run for Congress. Most Americans who work are unable to quit their jobs to run for office if they have a family, and only a handful of members ever got elected running part time. If she were truly strapped for cash and unable to pay rent in DC, she might be able to make a powerful statement about the elite.

Instead, she turns out to be just another blow hard politician seeking sympathy by pleading poverty.

The victimhood culture we live in elicits a knee jerk reaction of sympathy every time someone invokes it. I guess we are also expected to feel guilty about something, although I never do. I have little doubt that Ocasio-Cortez will be enormously entertaining while she's in office, largely because she's not very bright, but also because she has developed a habit of lying about herself in order to establish a personae at odds with who she really is.