Ocasio-Cortez castigate â€˜droolingâ€™ Republicans who â€˜chop upâ€™ her â€˜word slipsâ€™

As she tweeted (and subsequently corrected a typo – note: I am in no position to criticize others’ typos):

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: "If we work our butts off to make sure that we take back all three chambers of Congress — Uh, rather, all three chambers of government: the presidency, the Senate, and the House." The 3 branches of government: executive, legislative, judicial. pic.twitter.com/8rPSpzottE

Ignorance and arrogance are a bad combination, even for a Democrat. Not even yet sworn-into office (“ inaugurated ,” as she inappropriately put it) as a member of Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is upset that she gets criticized over her mangling of the proper terminology for discussing the federal government. Over the weekend, she spoke of the “three chambers of Congress” – and quickly (and inaccurately) corrected herself to say “three chambers of government,” not understanding that the executive and judiciary are not “chambers” but branches.

The young congresswoman-to-be from Queens has no idea of the depth of her ignorance. And no apparent desire to learn.

She also does not seem to grasp the difference between grabbing a bullhorn and sitting in at the House Minority Leader’s office and issuing a political demand on that leader without demonstrators and bullhorns. What is “respectful” about blocking access to a workplace and shouting through a bullhorn? That no injuries resulted?

It looks to me like she ran for Congress never expecting to win, and has never really prepared herself for office by studying the sort of civic lessons they taught in the ninth grade more than half a century ago when I was a junior high school student.

Maybe instead of Republicans drooling over every minute of footage of me in slow-mo, waiting to chop up word slips that I correct in real-tomd, they actually step up enough to make the argument they want to make: that they don’t believe people deserve a right to healthcare. https://t.co/fMOijEa7tF

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: "If we work our butts off to make sure that we take back all three chambers of Congress — Uh, rather, all three chambers of government: the presidency, the Senate, and the House."



The 3 branches of government: executive, legislative, judicial. pic.twitter.com/8rPSpzottE — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 19, 2018

Maybe instead of Republicans drooling over every minute of footage of me in slow-mo, waiting to chop up word slips that I correct in real-tomd, they actually step up enough to make the argument they want to make:



that they don’t believe people deserve a right to healthcare. https://t.co/fMOijEa7tF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 19, 2018

The Democrats’’ nightmare continues.