NY Times and others try to blame 'Trump's words' for Nigerian massacre of demonstrators

FWIW, there is no leader in the military - Officer or NCO - who would allow a soldier to shoot at an individual throwing a rock. They know that violates the rules of engagement, the law of land warfare & the values those in the military believe. It would be an unlawful order.

It was just another off the top of his head comment - maybe thoughtless, maybe by design - that generates hysteria in the media.

It didn't help that the Nigerian military used a video of the quote to justify shooting unarmed human rights demonstrators in the streets, which the New York Times and several other media outlets used to blame Trump for the Nigerian military's crimes.

"Nigerian Army Uses Trump's Words to Justify Fatal Shooting of Rock-Throwing Protesters"

Nigeria's Army Used A Trump Speech To Justify Shooting Protesters

Nigerian army uses Trump rhetoric to justify shooting at rock-throwing activists

BuzzFeed:

On Friday, the official Twitter account of the Nigerian army tweeted a video of the comments, along with the words “please watch and make your deductions.” Earlier this week, Nigerian soldiers and police fired live bullets at Shiite Muslim protesters in the capital, Abuja. Amnesty International said at least 45 members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) organization were killed while holding what the human rights group described as peaceful demonstrations. The Nigerian military has said the protesters were armed and disputes the death toll, saying instead that just six people died.

First, the Nigerian military doesn't need Trump's words, or speeches, or rhetoric to justify their brutality. They've proved it many times in the past, long before Trump even became president.

Second, the attack on the demonstrators occurred 3 days before Trump spoke those words. It's ludicrous for the Nigerian military to justify actions after the fact just as it's ludicrous for the American media to pretend that the Nigerian military has any credibility at all.

For most of the last century, Communists have justified their oppression and brutality by quoting Thomas Jefferson: "The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants." Violent leftists in this country have used Jefferson's words to justify all sorts of mayhem.

Meanwhile, Twitter lit up with tweets ridiculing the media's hysteria:

I guess when it happened in 2015 it was Trump's fault as well?



Paragraph 5: pic.twitter.com/5yph2RWQfo — Andrew Amarone (@andrew_amarone) November 2, 2018

So they knew what he’d say 3 days in advance? — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) November 2, 2018

The soldiers did the shooting 3 days before Trump's comments...



They weren't exactly waiting for permission. https://t.co/CE6CCYPVPf — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 2, 2018

Tyrants and oppressors have justified their actions by claiming kinship with men of note for hundreds of years. Nobody believes them. Certainly no one expects the media to even cover a story like this.

What's truly extraordinary is that the American media would use this absurd "justification" by the Nigerian military and expect people - voters - to swallow the bait whole.

Trump didn't know what he was talking about when he made the comment, and walked it back the next day. But the media knew full well what it was doing when they ran with this ludicrous story in the first place.