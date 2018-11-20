No, Democrats should not reverse every good thing Trump has done

From the following Washington Post article, they have come up with several major recommendations for legislation, writing, "This is what the Democrats’ agenda in the House should look like" :

An assault weapons ban

Going after Hezbollah to halt the suppliers to the opioid epidemic

Hiking taxes, supposedly to control the deficit, starting with restoration of the death tax

Voting rights

More Obamacare

Here are the actual claims and some problems with them:

On Nov. 5, 2009, a mass shooting took place at Fort Hood, near Killeen, Texas. Nidal Hasan, a U.S. Army major and psychiatrist, fatally shot 13 people and injured more than 30 others.

The Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting occurred on Dec. 14, 2012, in Newtown, Connecticut, when 20-year-old Adam Lanza fatally shot 20 children between six and seven years old, as well as six adult staff members

On June 12, 2016, Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old security guard, killed 49 people and wounded 53 others in a terrorist attack inside Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida

On July 20, 2012, a mass shooting occurred inside a Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, during a midnight screening of the film The Dark Knight Rises. Dressed in tactical clothing, James Eagan Holmes set off tear gas grenades and shot into the audience with multiple firearms. (He killed 12)

On July 16, 2015, Muhammad Youssef Abdulazeez opened fire on two military stations in Tennessee then traveled to a U.S Navy Reserve center and continued shooting. Four Marines died on the spot.

On Dec. 2, 2015, 14 people were killed and 22 others were seriously injured in a terrorist attack consisting of a mass shooting and an attempted bombing at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California.

There are huge numbers of people killed each month in Chicago with strict gun laws.

The biggest mass killing of all was 9-11-01 by terrorists.

Not one of these mass shootings would have been stopped through gun control. Some of the mass killers didn't even need guns, while others came from communities that had already had strict gun control. As for the assault weapons ban maybe the Washington Post should admit that the ten year previous one didn't show great results but of course actual results don't matter much to the media. The journalists can read the following story in the LA Times for help.

Now let's look at Iran. According to Politico:

In its determination to secure a nuclear deal with Iran, the Obama administration derailed an ambitious law enforcement campaign targeting drug trafficking by the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, even as it was funneling cocaine into the United States, according to a POLITICO investigation.

Huge numbers of people are killed by opioids coming across our border and Obama stopped the investigation of a drug running operation by Hezbollah to appease Iran.

Of course one of Democrats main policies is for open borders along with sanctuary cities and states.

Throughout Obama’s eight years there were many mass killings, illegal aliens killing people, gang members came across the border, a terrorist drug running operation was allowed to continue, Democrats and the media ginned up racial hate and hate for cops with the fictional hands up don’t shoot narrative and rarely if ever did the Washington Post or other media outlets blame Obama and Democrats for their policies but now it is Trump’s and the Republicans fault. Spare me.

Now let's move to tax hikes:

Journalists and other Democrats always want to raise taxes and go after the rich. They didn't give a damn about the ten trillion increase in debt under Obama with high taxes, low economic growth and almost zero interest rates but now they supposedly care if people and businesses keep more of the money they earn.

It is always astonishing to me how greedy the government and Democrats are. The "rich" pay a huge amount of income taxes, sales taxes, payroll taxes, property taxes on their lifetimes and then the Democrats including journalists think they are entitled to 55% of what is left after a lifetime of earning.

I have trouble seeing how the government keeping the money is better than the private sector keeping it to save, invest or spend.

Economic growth is much stronger today after Trump's tax cuts than before, consumer confidence is higher, wages are growing faster, more people are working of all races and economic levels so the Democrats solution should be to slow it down.

The following article show that tax receipts are expected to go up in 2019 by $108 billion, much faster than projected and faster than the last three years of Obama’s administration despite much higher tax rates. Receipts also rose substantially after Bush's tax cuts when they had been declining previously. But the talking points for Democrats, including the media remain exactly the same because facts just don’t matter.

Here's a record of income for each fiscal year since 1960. There are links to more details about the revenue back to the FY 2006 budget. Tax receipts fell off during the recession but started setting new records by FY 2013.

Now let's move on to voting rights:

I certainly didn't see a lower voter turnout in 2018 and since Democrats and the government require minorities to have photo IDs for so many other things, why do they continue lying about photo IDs suppressing votes?

Like keeping your doctor, health plan and lowering premiums? Is that what the Washington Post writers mean? Journalists should be happy that premiums are finally stabilizing in 2019 (after the predicted a massive increase) after the mandate disappears, but they aren't. They obviously don't like the people having freedom of choice on health care.

It's all nonsense.

The things that are obviously missing from the Democrats agenda and policies are any that actually are meant to make the private sector grow and give more people the means to move up the economic ladder. Democrats like a powerful government and more people to be dependent instead. I can’t think of one Obama- or Democratic Party policy that is meant to help the entire economy, all races, all sexes and people of all education levels.

It is not luck that the U.S is growing faster than Europe, Asia and almost all of the world economies today, and much faster than "experts" predicted It is precisely because of Trump's tax and deregulatory policies that it is, and that is what journalists and other Democrats want to reverse.

Isn't that nuts?