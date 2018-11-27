« Poll: 70% of Mexicans have had it with the migrant caravan - and some are getting out the 'bats and sticks' | Why Pelosi will be the next speaker even though Dems don't really want her »
November 27, 2018

MSNBC reporter tells the truth about overwhelmingly young male caravan membership

By Thomas Lifson

In the very next hour after Andrea Mitchell disgraced herself with  the most ridiculous comment yet about the caravan of wannabe border jumpers, a lower-profile MSNBC reporter told the truth on camera.  As he toured a camp, Gadi Schwartz noted that the caravan is composed mostly of young males, not the women and children favored by MSM cameras.

Watch the honesty that took place on the Velshi &Ruhle Show that follows Andrea Mitchell Reports:

If MSNBC wants to be an actual news organization, as opposed to a propaganda outlet for the Democrats, it should fire Mitchell and give her time slot to an honest reporter, Gadi Schwartz, who delivered this factual report.

Don’t hold your breath. Instead, pray that Schwartz does not get fired.

In the very next hour after Andrea Mitchell disgraced herself with  the most ridiculous comment yet about the caravan of wannabe border jumpers, a lower-profile MSNBC reporter told the truth on camera.  As he toured a camp, Gadi Schwartz noted that the caravan is composed mostly of young males, not the women and children favored by MSM cameras.

Watch the honesty that took place on the Velshi &Ruhle Show that follows Andrea Mitchell Reports:

If MSNBC wants to be an actual news organization, as opposed to a propaganda outlet for the Democrats, it should fire Mitchell and give her time slot to an honest reporter, Gadi Schwartz, who delivered this factual report.

Don’t hold your breath. Instead, pray that Schwartz does not get fired.