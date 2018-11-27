MSNBC reporter tells the truth about overwhelmingly young male caravan membership

In the very next hour after Andrea Mitchell disgraced herself with the most ridiculous comment yet about the caravan of wannabe border jumpers, a lower-profile MSNBC reporter told the truth on camera. As he toured a camp, Gadi Schwartz noted that the caravan is composed mostly of young males, not the women and children favored by MSM cameras. Watch the honesty that took place on the Velshi &Ruhle Show that follows Andrea Mitchell Reports:

If MSNBC wants to be an actual news organization, as opposed to a propaganda outlet for the Democrats, it should fire Mitchell and give her time slot to an honest reporter, Gadi Schwartz, who delivered this factual report. Don’t hold your breath. Instead, pray that Schwartz does not get fired.