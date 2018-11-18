Move over, Harvard, University of California sued on Asian American admissions data

In parallel with the lawsuit against Harvard on behalf of Asian-American applicants, a lawsuit has been filed against the University of California. The lawsuit is seeking admissions data to test the hypothesis that selected minorities are still being favored over Asian-Americans, despite a referendum-passed law forbidding racial discrimination by any agency of the state.

Admissions to elite universities is a zero-sum exercise. Put a thumb on the scale for one group, and you penalize another. It’s taken decades to sink in, but a new wave of litigation threatens to expose ugly secrets that the diversity industry would prefer remain beyond the public’s gaze.

Education Dive summarizes the issues:

A law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, filed a lawsuit against the state university system on Thursday to obtain records he believes may show it has given minority students preferential treatment in admissions despite a state law that prohibits the consideration of an applicant's race or ethnicity, The New York Times reported

Richard Sander said he suspects the University of California System may have illegally reintroduced preferential treatment for African-American students in response to public criticism over the group's enrollment rates. He wants access to records about student outcomes, such as selected majors, grades, graduation rates and post-graduate earnings.

The system denies that race or ethnicity factor into its admissions decisions. A spokeswoman also said public records law does not cover Sander's request because the university would have to create a customized database to provide him with the information.

The article referenced above by Anemona Hartocollis in the New York Times explains that Professor Sander is seeking to update an earlier study – for which information was available (without a customized database?).

Professor Sander said he also believed that researchers and universities were too focused on admissions data when analyzing campus diversity. They should also be looking at outcomes data, he said, which includes majors, grades, how long it took students to graduate, whether they went to graduate or professional school and even their earnings after graduation.

That is the type of data Professor Sander is seeking in his lawsuit. He said he had received several years’ worth of similar data from the University of California in 2008, and found that even though the number of black and Hispanic students admitted to Berkeley and U.C.L.A. fell after the affirmative action ban the drop was more than offset by increases in enrollment at other campuses and increases in graduation rates. More talented students applied to the top schools, he said, while others began at less elite campuses and transferred up For the past year, he said, the university system has blocked his public records requests for data from the past decade so he can update his studies, even though he has offered to pay for it himself. Professor Sander said he suspected that the system, which serves hundreds of thousands of students, reacted to public pressure over declining African-American enrollment by secretly reintroducing race-conscious admissions. That led to a sharp increase in enrollment for black and Hispanic students from California high schools from 2006 to 2013, he said, and fewer Asian-American and white students. (snip) Professor Sander said that a 2014 report on freshman admissions at U.C.L.A. provided some support for his theory that the university had gone back to using racial preferences. The report, by Robert D. Mare, a sociology professor at U.C.L.A., said that “among otherwise equivalent applicants, whites, African Americans and Latinos are overrepresented among those admitted, and Asian-American applicants are underrepresented.”

The university denies any racial favoritism:

A spokeswoman for the California system, Dianne Klein, said on Wednesday that the university system did not consider race in its admissions process. “Neither race, ethnicity nor gender factor into U.C.’s holistic admissions policy,” she said. Ms. Klein added that to comply with the request for the type of data Professor Sander wants, the university system would have to create a customized database. Public records law does not require it to do that, she said.

The principal mechanism by which racial preferences could come into effect without any overt evidence would be in the life experience essays that applicants write, and which are heavily weighted. As of my last child applying to UC a decade ago, applicants were asked to describe obstacles that they had overcome, which opens the door to favoring characteristics that differentially affect minorities, including perceived racial or ethnic discrimination.

As the Time article notes near the very end:

Both the Harvard and the California cases represent a shift in the way affirmative action is perceived. Students for Fair Admissions said affirmative action was used not just to help some racial groups at the expense of whites, but to suppress another minority — Asian-Americans. The California case is aimed at exploring whether affirmative action is actually hurting the students it is supposed to help.

That’s exactly why there is so much resistance to releasing data.