Michael Cohen beclowns himself again

Particularly since it's days from midterms. Kid you not, Cohen now claims this :

President Trump's renegade ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, who is already in a heap of legal trouble for bad business practices, isn't letting that stop him from looking to grab news headlines at the client-who-paid-him-well's expense.

President Donald Trump once said, "Black people are too stupid to vote for me" and suggested that all countries run by blacks are "s---holes," Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen says in a new bombshell interview. Also in the Vanity Fair interview, Cohen said he once was traveling to Chicago with Trump in the late 2000s, "we drove through what looked like a rougher neighborhood." "Trump made a comment to me, saying that only the blacks could live like this," Cohen recalled in the article, entitled "Michael Cohen says Trump Repeatedly Used Racist Language Before His Presidency." And Cohen said that when he and Trump once talked about the first season of Trump's reality show "The Apprentice," the president was "explaining his back-and-forth about not picking" Kwame Jackson, a black investment manager as the winner. "There's no way I can let this black f-g win," Trump said, according to Cohen's account.

Does that sound like anything Trump has ever said on the record? Or off the record, given the number of tapes out there that there are? Does that sound like the same Trump who openly courted black voters in 2016, against much GOP consultant advice, and asked those voters what they had to lose? Does that sound like the Trump who put Omarosa Manicault-Newman in a White House position out of a sort of sentimental loyalty to her from his days of working with her in reality TV, even though she was utterly unfit for the job?

Don't think so.

Where's the Omarosa tape to show this by the way?

Here's Cohen's real problem, however, as seen in this tweet:

Here’s footage of Michael Cohen disputing charges of racism against President Trump! pic.twitter.com/ZsxHnh3VvP — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) November 3, 2018

and this:

Michael Cohen told Business Insider last year: "He is a good man and doesn't have a racist bone in his body."https://t.co/RHLUuDzXQr — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 2, 2018

He was out there, and not too long ago, hollering that Trump "didn't have a racist bone in his body." Look at how passionate he was.

Now that he's off the Trump payroll after 12 years of 'service,' and gone off with the Democratic Party operatives, he says the opposite? This pretty well squares with other revisions to his stories as he has broken with Trump.

Most of us have never seen a man change his story so dramatically and on so many fronts, all based on who's paying him. And not a bit of worry about his increasingly tattered credibility.

Because that's what this crazy claim amounts to, a bonfire of the Michael Cohen credibilities. The whole thing reads like lies.

It's nothing but a clown show and Cohen's act is wearing thin.