Meet the congresswoman who used her children in ads while taking millions from baby-killing PACs

Congresswoman-Elect Abigail Spanberger promised to work across the aisle with President Trump in a series of slick ads featuring her three adorable daughters.

Oh, joy. Here in Virginia's 7th District, one of those fake moderate Democrats just beat incumbent Dave Brat.

But how moderate is Spanberger? What really lies behind those soccer mom looks, centrist-sounding promises, and CIA background?

What she didn't dare mention during the campaign was the mountains of cash she received from a PAC so diabolically anti-life that in 2002, it cut off its own Senator Mary Landrieu from any funding after she voted for a ban on partial-birth abortions.

"I don't think we are interested in electing anybody who wants to weaken abortion laws," said EMILY's List's communication director.

The PAC, EMILY's List, doesn't tolerate any restrictions on abortion, even for viable full-term babies.

That's okay with Spanberger. Taking money from a group that promotes killing babies in the womb and even out of the womb is easy for radical two-faced "moderates."

As Spanberger's campaign volunteers knocked on our doors in the 7th District, lauding the candidate's role as Girl Scout leader and mother of three. As the candidate appeared in ads with her three young, beautiful daughters, aborted babies who never made it into ads for their mothers, are forever denied their right to live.

Laughably, in one of her ads, Spanberger said she didn't take money from "special interests" – except EMILY's List and NARAL. NARAL is another group facilitating the murder of babies. Spanberger was "honored" to be endorsed by them.

If Spanberger ever deviates from the baby-killers' agenda, she will get the Landrieu treatment. Her allegiance is not to country or "Virginia families," as she contended in her TV ads, but to George Soros, who helped organize and fund EMILY's List.

Soros and EMILY's List own Spanberger. She is no moderate. She's a con artist.

On the campaign trail, Spanberger insisted time and again that she does not back pro-abortion Nancy Pelosi or her policies. In an Oct. 15 debate, Spanberger told Congressman Dave Brat, "I am not Nancy Pelosi, and I am not Barack Obama." Spanberger also claimed, "With all the money in politics, it's hard to say who has our backs. ... I won't take money from corporate PACS."

As long as Spanberger votes for the fanatical agenda of EMILY's List, it won't be hard to say who has her back.

Spanberger's insistence that she is not Pelosi or Obama played well with voters not inclined to vet and verify. But Spanberger is Obama and Pelosi when it comes to abortion and funding Planned Parenthood with taxpayer money. Otherwise, EMILY's List wouldn't give her a dime.

In 2004, then-senator Obama voted against the ban on partial-birth abortion, and Pelosi long ago sold her Catholic soul to push abortion rights. Spanberger even appeared in a 2018 EMILY's List ad with Pelosi.

The video, entitled "Our House," has Nancy Pelosi and Abigail Spanberger declare that "pro-choice Democrat women are taking back the House." In the video Spanberger says EMILY's List candidates have the power and the numbers to "flip key districts."

Besides advocating for late-term abortions, EMILY's List practices its own form of affirmative action against men.

One of the organization's goals is to "build a society where women are equally represented at all levels of government." EMILY's List candidates must be female, be a Democrat, and support taxpayer-funded abortion on demand.

Funny how Spanberger didn't talk much about a woman's right to abort her baby while campaigning. That's by design.

In 2014, The Wall Street Journal reported that EMILY's List ordered its candidates running in the South to avoid the abortion issue. With 52 percent of Americans calling abortion a "sin," Spanberger didn't dare spout off about the vile PACs supporting her.

Now that she has won and brought shame to the 7th District with her deception and connection to the baby-killers, Spanberger will soon show her true colors and vote for more death when she gets to D.C.