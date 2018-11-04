McSally 'roasts' Sinema at barbecue

GOP Rep. Martha McSally has hit upon a new line of attack that skewers her Democratic opponent, Rep. Krysten Sinema, for her radicalism and for hiding her far left liberalism by advancing the fiction that she's a "moderate."

With just a couple of days before the election, the Senate race in Arizona is coming down to the wire with both candidates in a virtual dead heat.

Politico:

The former fighter pilot credited President Donald Trump for the strong unemployment numbers: “People are asking themselves, ‘do I feel better off than a couple of years ago? The answer is yes.’ Because America, and Arizona, are back.” Trump has seized on immigration with a hardline message in the final days of the midterm, vowing to attempt a revocation of the constitutional amendment that grants citizenship to those born in the United States. McSally made only passing mention of the issue on Friday night, vowing that “we are going to secure our border.” But the message that she and other top Republicans offered, after they helped serve dinner to backers at Arizona’s state GOP headquarters, was focused on staying the course in a historically red state where Ducey is expected to cruise to reelection next week. Green Party candidate Angela Green’s decision to drop out of the race Thursday and endorse Sinema provided new fodder for McSally, who has accused Sinema of condoning "treason" and continues to target the Democrat for shifting to the center after serving as a Green Party spokeswoman herself during the 2000 election. After jokingly referring to Sinema as the Green Party candidate, McSally added: “I’m sorry, the former green party activist – who’s in the liberal witness protection program right now. She’s continuing to hide but it just shows her true colors, right?”

Sinema has tried to conceal her radical past where she was a spokesman for the Green Party back in 2000 and an anti-war radical during the Iraq War. That "liberal witness protection program" line is a good one and she should try and cut an ad using it because it reminds voters that despite Sinema's rejection of national Democrats like Chuck Schumer and supporting the president's decision to send troops to the border, when her liberal masters in Washington crack the whip, she will be a reliable Democratic vote. This includes a "yes" vote on "Medicare for all" and other extremist issues.

McSally, who originally tried to keep her distance from the president, has since embraced him (more or less) and has promoted his agenda. On Tuesday, that decision will probably be most responsible for her victory if she wins.