Man who obscenely harassed Tucker Carlsonâ€™s teen daughter was a board member at â€˜Womenâ€™s Initiativeâ€™ health group

I have always regarded men who make a big deal out of supporting feminist causes as potential exploiters and phonies. When Harvey Weinstein, with his track record of vocal and financial support for pro-abortion groups was accused of extreme abuse of actresses, I was not in the least surprised. While some people are attracted to activism or charity out of pure motives, I have seen enough corruption and hypocrisy to make me suspicious of the motives of every male, especially a showboater who proclaims his love of women’s causes. So, it comes as only a slight surprise to learn that the man who allegedly publicly harangued Tucker Carlson’s teen-aged daughter as a “whore” and a “f**king c**t” at the Farmington Country Club in Charlottesville, Virginia served on the Board of Directors of a group that calls itself “The Women’s Initiative.” The group proclaims its mission as “empowering women in times of challenge and change,” which s vaguely feminist, but which could encompass almost anything. A look at its current offerings reveals a lot new agey stuff like yoga classes, including some pandering to progressive identity politics.

Embarrassed to have honored the male in question, Juan Granados, with membership on its board, the president of the organization posted this tweet yesterday: A message from Executive Director Elizabeth Irvin, LCSW, to The Women’s Initiative community. pic.twitter.com/bUUTEM7kOm — The Women's Initiative (@TWIcville) November 13, 2018 Mr. Granados identifies himself as gay, so I gather his issues with women are different than those of Weinstein. But his resort to abusive sexual language with an innocent young lady suggests that there is a lot of anger there. In my experience, board membership in nonprofits is often related to financial support, though I have no information on the particulars here. His lawyer, Michael Avenatti, may want to break his promise to see Tucker in Court.