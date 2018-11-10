Lefty braying about Trump's presidential medal picks belied by Obama's choice of picks

The news is about two minutes old and already the left is having a cow: President Trump has issued seven Presidential Medals of Freedom to prominent citizens, and they don't like any of them.

Elvis Presley, posthumous (music legend)

Babe Ruth, posthumous (baseball legend)

Antonin Scalia, posthumous (consequential Supreme Court justice)

Orrin Hatch (consequential Senator, longest-serving)

Miriam Adelson (physician, ground-breaking medical researcher on addiction, and wife of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson)

Roger Staubach (football legend)

Alan Page (football legend who became an important lawyer)

A perfectly fine list, with many respected names well worthy of the honor. The post-humous honoring of names is not new, other presidents have honored many people who had died as well.

But then we see reactions like this on Twitter:

Never has there been greater debasement of the Presidential Medal of Honor than with Trump. Elvis & Babe Ruth? OK. Antonin Scalia, Orrin Hatch & Miriam Adelson? Disgusting. #TheResistance is far from over, my fellow Americans. There is another tremendous #BlueWave2020 coming. https://t.co/BOP79dl9so — Elizabeth C. Reilly (@ElizabethReilly) November 10, 2018

Reilly's a popular left-wing tweeter, with about 32,000 followers. And while her tweet is the most articulate, there are tons of them out there with similar sentiments, often subliterately and scatologically expressed.

I don't see anything debasing about the list. The choice are a presidential prerogative, whether the president is a Republican or a Democrat. That there are celebs such as football players and singers on the list is hardly a disgrace in itself, given that many of these people were tremendously successful and influential in their lifetimes, either past or present. Nor are they anything new: Obama broke that ground and rolled out the medals for the celebs - his last big medal-fest included talk show host Ellen de Generes, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, actors Tom Hanks, Robert de Niro and Robert Redford, singer Diana Ross, rich people Bill and Melinda Gates, and basketball stars Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Jordan. Some I suppose could be argued might deserve it based on their acclaim, but it's also noteworthy that most all of them were leftists, as well as big donors to Democrats, even as they had their successes. Let's just say they are what they are and they got the medals.

Now Trump does the same thing, with significantly fewer names, given that he's not handing them out like candy as Obama did, and the left is crying foul - particularly about Miriam Adelson, who is the wife of Sheldon Adelson, which is unforgivable to the left. Shel didn't get anything, but she did, and for good reason: She's a doctor, and she's done ground-breaking research in one of the most difficult and thankless of fields, addiction recovery, not a small thing in the era of the opiate epidemic. But that she's female and married to someone seems to be how the left prefers to define women, not by their own accomplishments, but by their husband's accomplishments. That's what's triggering the cow.

Obama lowered the bar on the celeb thing, and now a few conservative celebs are not being shut out as they always have been. Meanwhile, people with actual achievements are being screamed about because of their conservative ties.

Can the left take a chill pill?