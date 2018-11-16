Kamala Harris disgraces herself comparing ICE to KKK

Harris cited a tweet of Vitello where he compared the Democratic Party to a ‘liberal-cratic’ or ‘neo-Klanist’ entity, thereby opening the door to her comparison of law enforcement to the Klan.

Kamala Harris, the pathologically ambitious junior senator from California, signaled that she believes open borders will be a wining issue in the 2020 election. By badgering Ronald Vitello, acting ICE director undergoing confirmation hearings for his appointment as permanent director, with the assertion that “many” nameless people “perceive” ICE as having parallels with the KKK, she delegitimized enforcement of our borders as racist terrorism.

Anna Giaritelli in the Washington Examiner:

… she wanted to know about Vitiello's 2015 tweet that said the Democratic Party was comparable to a "liberal-cratic" or "neo-Klanist" entity. The tweet was in response to conservative radio host Mark Levin, who had been discussing the Democratic Party's role in 20th century segregation. "What is the history that would then make those words wrong?" Harris asked about the KKK during a Thursday confirmation hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. (snip) Vitiello said the KKK would, in today's terminology, be labeled a domestic terrorist group. Harris [asked] about the group's motivation, to which Vitiello responded it was racially motivated.

By persisting with her comparison, Harris identified ICE as racist, apparently because the current majority of border incursions are by people with racial origins in Central America.

Keep in mind that Harris’s previous job was attorney general of California, the highest law enforcement position in that state. Now, she demonizes law enforcement officials lawfully carrying out their duties as “parallel” with the most notorious domestic terrorism organization in the history of the United States, one, incidentally, that supported her political party from its inception during Reconstruction. This is nothing less than seeking to delegitimize law enforcement in the eyes of the public.

It is worth noting that Harris hid behind citing the “perceptions” of nameless individuals, maintaining deniability for the views she tried to trap Vitello into somehow endorsing or not denying.

A partial transcript via NRO:

“Are you aware of the perception of many about how the power and the discretion at ICE is being used to enforce the laws and do you see any parallels?” she asked. “I do not see any parallels,” Vitiello interjected. “That puts ICE in the same category as the KKK. Is that what you’re asking me?” “No, I’m very specific in what I’m asking you. Are you aware of a perception that the way that they . . .” Harris continued, before Vitiello interjected. “I see none,” he said. “Are you aware that there is a perception that ICE is administering its power in a way that is causing fear and intimidation, particularly among immigrants and specifically among immigrants coming from Mexico and Central America?” she asked.

It will cost you 4 minutes and 22 seconds of your life to watch the exchange below, assuming that your anger does not cause you to close the video:

She has provided sound bites that will be used against her if she ever runs for the presidency. If the voting public has been so radicalized that they select her as POTUS, the Democrats will get their influx of poor future voters who will keep them in power for the foreseeable future.