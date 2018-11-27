« Hyde-Smith takes comfortable lead over Espy in MS senate runoff race | Caravan migrants fake photos for gullible, biased US press »
November 27, 2018

Jim Acosta's lecturing of President Trump about harmlessness of caravan requires an apology

By Thomas Lifson

After the scornful laughter subsides, Jim Acosta of CNN really owes an apology to President Trump for his inaccurate contentions about the harmlessness of the caravan and his prediction that they wouldn't storm the border.  He should have heeded Yogi Berra, who warned, "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future."

Twitter is full of humor at Acosta's expense:

After the scornful laughter subsides, Jim Acosta of CNN really owes an apology to President Trump for his inaccurate contentions about the harmlessness of the caravan and his prediction that they wouldn't storm the border.  He should have heeded Yogi Berra, who warned, "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future."

Twitter is full of humor at Acosta's expense:

 

 

 

 