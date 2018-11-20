Innocuous comment by S.M. Gellar about 'overeating' on Thanksgiving roils the internet

Good advice. Nice pic. But the Arbiters of All Things Politically Correct on the internet took exception.

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, who starred in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, posted a provocative Instagram photo, saying she would post photos like it all over her house "as a reminder not to overeat" on Thanksgiving.

AOL:

"Girl, eat whatever you want! Let's all feel free to indulge without feeling guilty about it," one person wrote. Another sassed: "Because women don't have enough reminders to starve themselves and stress about eating..." "This caption proves once more that diet culture is really everywhere and that so many women have internalized this kind of thinking," said another commenter. "It's really a shame." "Wow. Really shocked that a woman in a position of influence and a mother would post this s---," one Instagram user wrote. "Is that where you place your value? On the size of your thighs? Or your protruding hip bones? Nothing positive comes from this post. Only narcissism and the b------- theory that women need to be skinny to be acceptable. You should remove this post. Immediate unfollow from me." "A little disappointed in this caption," added someone else. "It's fatphobic and sad. Enjoy your thanksgiving."

As usual, the Internet Outrage Brigade has a point but stretched it beyond recognition. Yes, women are under undue pressure to look sexy, and yes, Thanksgiving is the one day of the year that we shouldn't worry about diets and food.

But speaking as someone who has lost 50 pounds since January (100 pounds since 2010), I can say for a fact that she is right: the biggest contributor to weight gain and the biggest obstacle to losing it is overeating.

I had an excuse: I was diagnosed with diabetes and was forced to curtail eating certain foods like potatoes, rice, and pasta. In the process of eating more fruit and veggies, I was amazed at how easily the weight began to come off. I was also forced to eat much, much smaller portions of red meat. I never suffered one single pang of hunger.

Eating until you're full is one thing. Eating until you're stuffed is another. I learned to tell the difference and feel so much better for it.

I sympathize with women who are largely judged by their appearance. Not all women can achieve what we are shown on TV and magazines to be the "ideal" of beauty. Many women are not petite or svelte. Many women can be healthy and happy with a few extra pounds, or a body type that doesn't match the manufactured ideal.

But most of us – men and women – are judged and judge others based on physical appearance. It's just good common sense to avoid overeating on most occasions because it's healthier and will help reinforce a positive body image and build self-esteem.