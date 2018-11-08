How to lose a House majority in three easy steps

Possible incoming speaker Nancy Pelosi used the "bi" word in her election night press conference. No, she wasn't talking about LGBTQ issues. She proclaimed a new era of "bi-partisanship" in the House.

Everyone knows that House Democrats have blood in their eyes and hate in their hearts as they ascend (or descend) into their majority status. But many are wondering exactly how all that pent-up rage and hysteria will manifest itself when they begin to govern.

How long do you think this will last? I give it about 24 hours.

As Pelosi got busy trying to soothe the hurt feelings of Republicans (while planning their destruction), incoming Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerold Nadler had a slightly different agenda to tout. It seems that the rabidly partisan Mr. Nadler has got it in his head that the radical leftists who are now driving the agenda of the Democratic party expect him to exact a measure of revenge on his GOP tormentors - specifically Donald Trump and the new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The Federalist:

Nadler was headed to DC for a two-day planning session with his staff and Judiciary Committee staff. “We’ve got to figure out what we’re doing,” he explained in a phone call with a friend. Nadler requested that the friend’s name be concealed on the grounds he is a private citizen. The two discussed two routes for investigating new Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh. The first is to go after the FBI for how they handled the investigation into unsubstantiated claims he sexually assaulted women. “They didn’t even do a half-ass job,” he said. “They didn’t interview 30 witnesses who said ‘Interview me! I’ve got a lot to say!'” he said, while mimicking people waving their hands to be called on. His other plan is to go after Kavanaugh because “there’s a real indication that Kavanaugh committed perjury.” He claimed that The Atlantic published an article about the allegations of a third woman. Then he claimed that when Kavanaugh was “asked at a committee hearing under oath when he first heard of the subject, he said, ‘When I’d heard of the Atlantic article.’ But there is an email chain apparently dating from well before that from him about ‘How can we deal with this?'” Nadler told the caller. Nadler was apparently discussing a slightly different claim, since debunked, which is that Kavanaugh perjured himself when he denied hearing of The New Yorker’s disputed allegation involving Deborah Ramirez until the story came out. Considering that The New Yorker included a denial from Kavanaugh in its own controversial story, and was asking him about it right before publication, and he acknowledged all that in his Senate testimony, it’s unclear how fruitful such a perjury claim would be.

Since at least two of the "witnesses" Nadler says were begging to be interviewed by the FBI are proven liars, you have to wonder about the credibility of the other 28 people who couldn't wait to smear the incoming judge.

Of course, wanting revenge on the mild mannered judge is only a small part of his agenda. His real target is the president of the United States and he is promising to find something - anything - to impeach Donald Trump with.

Nadler said Russia investigations would be under a broad umbrella of holding Trump “accountable,” since it’s a more palatable argument than impeachment, that they would be going “all-in,” and much of what they get to would be “depending on what [special counsel Robert] Mueller finds.” Still, he said the Judiciary Committee would only be in a supportive role to Rep. Adam Schiff and the Intelligence Committee, which has “a way ahead start on that.” Still, he said Judiciary “will have a role” in the Russia investigations.

A publicity-hungry congressman taking a back seat to another committee in the drive to impeach Trump? That'll be the day. Nadler and his fellow Judiciary Committee Democrats won't be able to help themselves. An impeachment inquiry by the committee would get TV ratings beyond belief and no congressman - Republican or Democratic - would be able to resist that.

Nadler is pointing the way for the Democratic party to set a record for the shortest period one party is in control of the House in history. It's really easy. All they have to do is, a) investigate; b) impeach; and c) repeat.

Impeach Kavanagh, impeach Trump, and maybe impeach Gorsuch, the new attorney general, and a few other Trump administration officials. Nadler will take the old saw about the Democrats' strategy - "We will tax and tax and spend and spend and elect and elect" - and replace it with investigate and impeach.

Is that really the way to a permanent House majority?

Nadler may be forgetting that he could impeach everyone plus a ham sandwich and it wouldn't matter because there is a Republican Senate. With 66 Senators needed to convict anyone, including Trump, the chance of success for Democrats are about as high as Jim Acosta getting to ask Trump another question at a press conference.

Nadler is a born loser. His strategy will result in a Republican victory in 2020 and a loss of the Democratic majority. But at least the hysterical radicals he answers to will be pleased when their lust for Republican blood is sated.